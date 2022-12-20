Taylor Hospitality Promotes CJ Smith to Operations Manager

Morgantown, West Virginia, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CJ Smith, Front Desk Manager at Hilton Garden Inn Morgantown, has been promoted to Operations Manager by Taylor Hospitality. Taylor Hospitality began managing the property in July 2022

Smith began his career with Hilton in February of 2022 as a Guest Service Agent. His duties included taking care of guests' needs, effectively communicating important information to other team members and departments, and utilizing hotel systems to maintain daily operations. Upon Smith’s promotion, he will oversee operations for the Food and Beverage, Housekeeping, and Front Desk departments.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be the Operations Manager at the Garden Inn and very pleased to be working with Taylor Hospitality,” stated CJ. Smith. “Working for such a dedicated and ever evolving group allows for tremendous growth and success. I look forward to promoting their mission and ensuring our property always provides unmatched hospitality.”

Michael White, General Manager of the Hilton Garden Inn, expressed, “CJ has been with the hotel since early February of this year. Since then, he has demonstrated superior leadership skills and an enormous drive to advance himself in his professional career. His eagerness to learn and commit to the Garden Inn has led him to this opportunity today. When we decided to fill the Operations Manager role at the Garden Inn, I felt confident that CJ would be able to fill this role with the qualities that we need to lead the hotel into continued success.”

“Since CJ has been with our property for the last 10 months, he has been a huge help in all departments around the building, not just the front desk,” stated Zac Hart, assistant General Manager of the Hilton Garden Inn. “Every day he strives to be better and is always eager for more responsibility. We are very excited to have CJ on our team here in Morgantown and promote him to the Operations Manager.”

The Hilton Garden Inn, located in Suncrest Towne Centre, is a staple location for the West Virginia community. Within three miles of the Inn is West Virginia University. Dozens of sports games every year are held at Mountaineer Field and WVU Coliseum. With a full-service restaurant called the Garden Grille & Bar, Hilton Garden Inn Morgantown supplies the best option for all out-of-town teams.

Based in Waynesboro, VA, Taylor Hospitality, an Up To Par Management company, is a proven hospitality management / consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience successfully operating hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars.

For more information about the Hilton Garden Inn, please visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/mgwgigi-hilton-garden-inn-morgantown/

