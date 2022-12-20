U.S. Bancorp Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises U.S. Bancorp (“U.S. Bancorp” or “the Company”) (NYSE: USB) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities between August 1, 2019 and July 28, 2022.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers' knowledge and consent; (2) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (3) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (4) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (5) U.S. Bancorp's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

