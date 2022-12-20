Unisys Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; January 10, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Unisys Corporation (“Unisys” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UIS) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (2) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that Unisys would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (3) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

