CVRx Appoints Industry Veteran Kevin Hykes to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc . (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, announced today that Kevin Hykes will join its Board of Directors effective December 21, 2022.



“We are excited to welcome an executive with the depth of expertise of Kevin Hykes to our Board of Directors,” said John Nehra, lead independent director of CVRx. “His commercial experience in accelerating the growth of novel interventional therapies and his executive acumen will prove an invaluable resource as we continue to build our business and increase access to Barostim™ for patients globally.”



“I am delighted that Kevin is joining our Board of Directors and know that he will provide exceptional guidance to our management team,” added Nadim Yared, President and CEO of CVRx. "Kevin’s proven track record in our field will bring tremendous value to CVRx as we accelerate commercial adoption of Barostim.”



Kevin Hykes is an accomplished medical device industry executive with 30 years’ experience commercializing novel therapies on a global basis. Kevin is currently the President and CEO of Augmedics, a pioneer in augmented reality surgical navigation. Prior to joining Augmedics, Kevin was President and CEO of Bardy Diagnostics, which was acquired by Hillrom in August of 2021. Before Bardy Diagnostics, Kevin was President and CEO of Relievant Medsystems, an Operating Partner at Versant Ventures, Chairman and CEO of Metavention, Inc., CEO of Cameron Health (Boston Scientific), and Chief Commercial Officer of Visiogen (Abbott). Prior to joining Visiogen, Kevin spent sixteen years at Medtronic in the CRM, Neurostimulation, and Cardiac Surgery businesses. Kevin is currently an Operating Partner with Revival Healthcare Capital and an independent board member at Metavention, Inc. Kevin received his MBA from Northwestern University and a BBA in Information Systems from the University of Wisconsin.



“I am honored to join the CVRx Board of Directors,” said Mr. Hykes. “I look forward to working with this excellent management team and to helping CVRx continue its momentum establishing Barostim as an important therapy for patients suffering from cardiovascular disease.”

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of the Barostim™ System, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com .

