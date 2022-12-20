CMP 2023 Resource Limited Partnership Files Preliminary Prospectus

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (“Manager”) is pleased to announce that CMP 2023 Resource Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”) has filed a preliminary prospectus in connection with its offering of Class A and Class F limited partnership units. Units of the Partnership (“Units”) are being offered in all provinces and territories in Canada at a price per Unit of $1,000 with a minimum subscription of 5 Units ($5,000).



The offering is being made through a syndicate of agents led by Scotia Capital Inc. and including CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., TD Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.

About CMP

CMP™ is a pioneer in flow-through investing, with a history dating back to when flow-through shares were first introduced by the federal government. Since its creation in 1984, CMP has successfully raised and invested over $3.1 billion in companies active in exploration and development efforts across Canada. When combined with the flow-through limited partnerships of Canada Dominion, the two form the largest flow-through investing platform in Canada, raising a combined total of more than $4.4 billion in assets throughout their history.

About the Manager

The Manager is a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation. The Manager is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada, and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in all the provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from one of the dealers noted above. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.