Talonvest Delivers $21.5 Million Loan for Los Angeles Property

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, along with their client, William Warren Group, are pleased to announce the closing of a $21.5 million loan secured by a Class-A self storage facility in Hawthorne, California. The facility has 107,285 net rentable square feet in 1,116 climate-controlled units and an additional 161 locker units totaling 5,350 NRSF. The property has electronic gate access, 24-hour digital surveillance, 24/7 rentals and support, and has been the only self storage property delivered to the 3-mile trade area over the past four years. The floating rate loan was funded by a life insurance company lender and did not require the borrower to buy an interest rate cap; it also allowed for significant prepayment flexibility, with more than half of the loan term being open to prepayment.



Clark Porter, President of William Warren Group, commented, “We know the Talonvest Team advocates strongly on our behalf. Their tenacious efforts to secure favorable terms and market expertise continue to make our relationship invaluable.”

The Talonvest team members responsible for this transaction included Kim Bishop, Eric Snyder, Mason Brusseau, and Thalia Tovar.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.:

Talonvest Capital, Inc. is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to commercial and self storage real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The firm utilizes a unique collaborative team approach and four decades of institutional knowledge and expertise from the team members to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/304dbb13-3fdf-4e52-bf19-d246f3dd9f67

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f637036b-1287-41af-bce4-6eccac7d50ba