Altcoin News adds support for MetaMask.

CHEYENNE , WYOMING, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altcoin.News ( AN ) provides web3 centric news , market trends and events. AN has added integration with crypto wallets to include MetaMask as a web3 authentication option into it’s platform, https://altcoin.news .

AN provides many tools for Web3 enthusiast to research projects and web3 innovations via aggregated and sponsored news /scoops, events, trade shows and market tools as well as enabling paid members to post sponsored news and receive tips from the viewers.



Registration is free and there are (2) types of memberships available.



One is for Subscribers to access our huge library of aggregated Web3 news without advertising. Subscribers also have full access to sponsored post , editorials , events , market tools via Trading View

The second membership plan is for Contributors. Contributors enjoy the same benefits as Subscribers. Additionally , Contributors ( commonly on behalf of a company) can submit sponsored post/news scoops and events on behalf of companies.

Contributors may take advantage of including a crypto wallet address with their post for Subscribers to tip the Contributor it they wish.

Our mission is to save enthusiast time from jumping website to website to curate and digest the constantly changing Web3 news.



We do this by providing the resources to access a library of up the minute news and events curated from top outlets in the industry coupled with events and post from members.

Another part of that mission is the preservation of the news as it is part of history.



To support the preservation of news , we are supporting efforts to preserve the news, events and post stored an exclusive open blockchain called Quipus. There will be more details about Quipus in the new year.

Join the AN community and register now and use the following codes for half off subscriptions. ‘ Launch2022’ and ‘Getthescoop2022’.





