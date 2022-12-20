Tyson Foods Names Brady Stewart Group President of Fresh Meats

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods today announced Brady Stewart as Group President, Fresh Meats, who will begin his new role at the start of the new year. Stewart will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King and will be responsible for strengthening the competitiveness of the company’s beef and pork businesses through innovation, technology, data and analytics. Stewart’s focus will also include optimizing business processes and building efficiencies in the operational and commercial activities of the business.



“Brady is a well-respected, proven industry leader who will help position us for continued success,” said Donnie King, Tyson Foods President and Chief Executive Officer. “His background in building business strategies that drive outcomes and identify efficiencies across complex supply chains is critical for this role.”

Stewart brings more than two decades of experience in the protein industry. He joins the company from Smithfield Foods where he has served as chief operating officer since 2021. In that role, he led Smithfield’s business across its more than 500 company-owned farms and 46 production facilities in the U.S. and developed operating systems that aligned efforts across different segments of the business to drive efficiencies and optimize business activities and outcomes.

Additionally, he was responsible for operations of the company’s vertically integrated domestic supply chain, including sourcing and procurement, transportation, warehousing and logistics. Prior to that, he held the role of chief manufacturing officer and was the executive vice president, U.S. Hog Production at Smithfield. He has also worked at the Kansas City Sausage Company as chief operating officer, among other leadership roles.

“The reputation of Tyson Foods and its products are world renowned, and I am delighted to be joining the team to help drive growth and deliver for its customers and consumers,” said Stewart. “I look forward to help strengthening the company’s competitiveness as OneTyson by accelerating innovation and streamlining operations.”

Shane Miller will conclude more than 30 years of exceptional service to Tyson Foods in 2023 and the company thanks him for his commitment to the success of the business and its team members.

Stewart and Miller will work closely to ensure a smooth transition as the Fresh Meats corporate team prepares to move to Northwest Arkansas as part of the company’s consolidation of corporate offices to its world headquarters in Springdale.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media contact: Derek Burleson, 479-290-6466

