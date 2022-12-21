Adam Gilbert, President of The Firm Commercial Closes $100 Million in Commercial Real Estate Sales for 2022

Palm Springs, CA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adam Gilbert, President of The Firm Commercial in Palm Springs, California. He is a third-generation Palm Springs resident, and entrepreneur in the real estate space with over a decade of experience. He leads a team of agents in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, California who advise clients in commercial real estate sales, leasing, government relations, land acquisition and development The firm has achieved $100 Million in sales volume throughout the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire for 2022.

The recent acquisition of two buildings about 40,000 square feet is the stepping stone for the new real estate fund The Firm Capital Group and will kickstart a new segment of growth strategy for 2023. “An official launch for the company is on the agenda in the New Year,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert’s success has been recognized in a myriad of ways. He was selected as one of the 40-under-40 for 2022 in Palm Springs Life Magazine and has had numerous featured listings on Realtor.Com. One of his recent sales is noteworthy. “The sale of Dive Hotel is maybe the highest price per key for a boutique hotel in Palm Springs History,” said Gilbert at approximately $468k dollars per key.

The organization’s vision and commitment to its core values and purpose drive their decisions, advice and transactions with the goal of creating long-term relationships. The client first, a strong work ethic, a positive outlook, kindness, accountability and taking initiative make up these values. Their purpose is to be a partner in building generational wealth for their clients through income generating assets.

Gilbert has used his expertise as a civil litigation and trial attorney as well as a real estate broker to expand his practice as a real estate investor and adviser. To learn more about Adam Gilbert and The Firm Commercial visit www.thefirmcommercial.com and to learn more about The Firm Capital Group visit www.thefirmcapitalgroup.com

