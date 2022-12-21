Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2026

Raipur, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, and Spacecraft),

(Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV, and Spacecraft), By Product Type (Tube Assemblies and Hose Assemblies),

(Tube Assemblies and Hose Assemblies), By Material Type (Tube Assembly [Steel & Alloys, Titanium & Alloys, Nickel & Alloys, and Others] and Hose Assembly [Teflon, Rubber, and Others]),

(Tube Assembly [Steel & Alloys, Titanium & Alloys, Nickel & Alloys, and Others] and Hose Assembly [Teflon, Rubber, and Others]), By Pressure Type (High-Pressure Assemblies and Low-Pressure Assemblies),

(High-Pressure Assemblies and Low-Pressure Assemblies), By Application Type (Fuel Conveyance, Air Conveyance, Hydraulic Conveyance, and Others),

By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)





Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market Insights

By Product Type

The market is segmented as hose assemblies and tube assemblies. Tube assemblies are further segmented into steel & alloys, titanium & alloys, nickel & alloys, and others; whereas hose assemblies are into Teflon, rubber, and others. Overall, tube assemblies captured the greater share of the market in 2020 and are expected to maintain their leads by 2026. Tubes are used in stationary applications; where long and relatively straight runs are possible.

By Application Type

We have segmented the market as fuel conveyance, air conveyance, hydraulic conveyance, and others. Hydraulic conveyance is estimated to remain the largest and fastest-growing application segment over the next five years. Commonly used materials in hydraulic tubing include aluminum (typically 6061T6), corrosion-resistant steel (CRES alloys, such as 300 series and more robust materials, such as 21-6-9), and titanium (such as 3AI-2.5V).

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace hose and tube assemblies during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, hose and tube suppliers, and airlines. All the major hose and tube assemblies’ suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs in order to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Key Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Eaton Corporation plc

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Smiths Group plc

PFW Aerospace GmbH

Leggett & Platt, Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

Unison Industries

Stelia Aerospace

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

