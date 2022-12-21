Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market is Projected to Reach US$ 505.5 million in 2024

Raipur, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/104/aerospace-pressure-bulkheads-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jet),

(Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jet), By Platform Type (B737, B777, B787, B737Max, B777x, A320 Family, A330/A340, A350XWB, A380, A320neo Family, A330neo, E 175, A220, and Others),

(B737, B777, B787, B737Max, B777x, A320 Family, A330/A340, A350XWB, A380, A320neo Family, A330neo, E 175, A220, and Others), By Material Type (Metal Pressure Bulkhead and Composite Pressure Bulkhead),

(Metal Pressure Bulkhead and Composite Pressure Bulkhead), By Shape Type (Flat Pressure Bulkhead and Curved Pressure Bulkhead),

(Flat Pressure Bulkhead and Curved Pressure Bulkhead), By Manufacturing Process Type (Sheet Stamping, Resin Infusion Process, and Prepreg Layup),

Type (Sheet Stamping, Resin Infusion Process, and Prepreg Layup), By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)

Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market Insights

By Aircraft Type

The market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jet. Narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the global aerospace pressure bulkheads market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024, whereas wide-body aircraft is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger and freight traffic, introduction of fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions are the key factors propelling the demand for pressure bulkheads in the segment.

By Material Type

Based on the material type, the is segmented as Metal Pressure Bulkheads and Composite Pressure Bulkheads. Metal pressure bulkhead is projected to remain the most dominant segment of the market over the next five years as well. Metal pressure bulkheads, generally aluminum, have an excellent strength-to-weight ratio and are easy to repair as compared to composite ones. Low cost is another key countable factor for its preference over composite pressure bulkheads.

Composite pressure bulkhead is projected to remain the faster-growing segment during the forecast period. The aerospace industry is demanding lightweight components that can contribute to its goal of achieving higher fuel efficiency and reducing the emissions. This has resulted in an increased demand for composite pressure bulkheads. Rear pressure bulkheads of aircraft are more often made with composites compared to the forward ones. But now, composites are also gaining the traction in the forward location.

By Shape Type

Based on the shape type, the market is segmented as Flat-shaped Bulkheads and Curved-Shaped bulkheads. Flat pressure bulkhead is projected to remain the most dominant segment of the market over the next five years. Pressure bulkhead structure is highly dependent upon the structure of an aircraft. Rear pressure bulkheads are generally curved, whereas the front ones are flat; however, Boeing, in its major program B737, has replaced curved pressure bulkhead to flat one in the rear location in order to increase more cabin space and add more seats.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period as the region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of several large- to small-sized aircraft OEMs and tier players. The USA would remain the growth engine of the North American market. North America is the hub of the major pressure bulkhead manufacturers, such as Triumph Group, Inc., Bombardier Inc., and Spirit AeroSystems GmbH.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the next five years, propelled by several factors including upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as C919 and MRJ, and an opening of assembly plants in China by Boeing and Airbus. China, Japan, and India are expected to remain the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific’s market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/104/aerospace-pressure-bulkheads-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Airbus Group

Bombardier Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems GmbH

RUAG Holding AG

Premium AEROTEC GmbH

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Aernnova Aerospace S.A.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

Aircraft Specialty Clams Market for High Temperature Applications

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2862/aircraft-specialty-clamps-market-for-high-temperature-applications.html

Aircraft Enclosures Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/479/aircraft-enclosures-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in