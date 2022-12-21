Ensurge Receives First Order for its Production Solid-State Lithium Microbatteries

SAN JOSE, California, December 21, 2022 -- Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCIQ: ENMPY), today announced it has received the first production order for 150,000 units of its rechargeable 1-100 milliampere (mAh) solid-state lithium microbattery, a customized version based on the packaged battery it has been sampling to multiple manufacturers and potential strategic partners. Ensurge expects additional orders in 2023 and beyond from this lead customer, an innovator in the digital health market.

“This significant milestone validates Ensurge’s strategic value propositions and unique differentiation of our technology,” said Kevin Barber, Ensurge Chief Executive Officer. “This major milestone follows our successful sampling of both unit-cell and packaged microbattery samples to multiple manufactures and potential strategic partners. We are on track to move our own version of the industry’s first anode-less 1-100 milliampere-hour rechargeable solid-state lithium microbattery into volume production during the first half of 2023.”

Ensurge’s lead customer can now create products with features that would be impossible to offer without the fast-charging performance of Ensurge’s solid-state lithium microbattery, or its ability to support flexible form factors, higher current draw and a 2X energy density. Ensurge’s microbattery technology doubles or triples the charging rate of the fastest-charging Li-ion-based designs, which is particularly important for devices used in digital health, fitness and remote patient monitoring applications. These devices’ unique power requirements cannot be met with Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) coin cell batteries.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.