Air Barriers Market is Projected to Reach US$ 10.6 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Air Barriers Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Air Barriers Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Form Type (Sheet-Applied Air Barriers, Fluid-Applied Air Barriers, and Other Air Barriers),

(Vapor Permeable Air Barriers and Vapor Impermeable Air Barriers),

(Vapor Permeable Air Barriers and Vapor Impermeable Air Barriers), By Substrate Type (Gypsum, CMU, OSB, and Others),

(Gypsum, CMU, OSB, and Others), By End-User Type (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial),

(Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)





Air Barriers Market Insights

By Form Type

The air barriers market is segmented into sheet-applied barriers, fluid-applied barriers, and other barriers. Fluid-applied air barriers are anticipated to remain the most preferred category in the years to come, owing to ease of application using a simple and cheap instrument (roller, sprayer, and brush), reduced time and cost of installation, less or no dependency on the installer, and no use of fasteners. The sheet-applied air barrier is also likely to offer significant market opportunities, propelled by its ability to maintain the thickness of the membrane with special mixing material or installation equipment.

Our analysis based on the market segment of the permeability type suggests that the vapor permeable air barrier is expected to remain the dominant as well as the faster-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. The ability to resist air along with water vapor, slow diffusion of water vapor, and aid in resisting the live loads which increase energy efficiency are some key factors, fueling the demand for permeable air barriers.

By Substrate Type

The market for air barriers is segmented into gypsum, CMU, OSB, and others. Gypsum is estimated to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing substrate type during the forecast period as it is widely used in commercial buildings. Gypsum board, itself is a suitable air barrier material, more economical than other substrates, classified as air barrier material as per ASTM E2178, 12-month exposure warranty, and provides dimensional stability.

By End-User Type

The market is segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. Commercial is estimated to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing end-user type during the forecast period. The biggest growth driver is an increased awareness about moisture intrusion with early adopter design professionals in states such as Vermont, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, West Virginia, New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to continue to remain the largest market for air barriers during the forecast period. The USA and Canada have been the growth engines of the North American market, driven by an extremely cold climate, stringent regulations, rapid urbanization, and increased awareness of energy-efficient and economical green buildings. One of the key factors behind the dominance of the region is the early adoption of air barriers by the design professionals and architectures in the US states, such as Connecticut, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, Illinois, and Vermont, which recognized the importance of an efficient air barrier system.

COVID-19 Impact on the Air Barriers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Digital Health market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

RPM International Inc.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated.

Sika AG

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

The 3M Company

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.





What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Air Barriers Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.





