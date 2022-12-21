Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on December 19, 2022 from Van Eck Associates Corporation, which is, through two of its funds, a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has changed its interest in the Company and on December 16, 2022 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company by increasing its shareholding in the company from 3.63 per cent to 4.128 per cent. A copy of the notification is below.



Caledonia Mining Corp PLC

Non-UK issuer X

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

Name Van Eck Associates Corporation

City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA

Name VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

16/12/2022

19/12/2022

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.128% 4.128% 12,833,120

