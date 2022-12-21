Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Surpass USD 258.54 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 135.16 billion in 2022. Discovering biomarkers, proteins, and other signs that help identify a cancerous tumor is the process of cancer diagnostics. Diagnostic testing is used to confirm or rule out the presence of illness, monitor the course of a condition, plan and evaluate the effects of treatment, and track disease development. Cancer can be diagnosed by imaging, tumor biopsies, laboratory tests (including tumor marker tests), endoscopic examination, surgery, and genetic testing.



The cost of imaging cancer diagnostics has increased as a result of the rising demand for cancer diagnostic tests and technical developments that provide faster results and greater accuracy. Over the past ten years, the sector has seen an exponential increase in the use of imaging diagnostics.

Market Growth

Over the projected period, the market for cancer diagnostics will experience growth due to increases in the incidence and prevalence of various cancer types, including breast and lung cancer. Additionally, a surge in technological advancements supporting enhanced scanning of risky cells, innovations in tools for identifying the type of cancer, and an improvement in the accuracy of the outcome would help the cancer diagnostics market gain speed throughout the course of the estimated period. In the coming years, the market expansion is anticipated to be driven by increased government efforts and other private organizations to raise awareness about early cancer detection and prevention.

Regional Analysis

Due to its focused oncology research efforts for the development of early tumor detection techniques and funds from government healthcare organizations, North America held the top spot in the global market for cancer diagnostics. These efforts are assisting in the establishment of a strong medical environment in this region to combat cancer. Due to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high per capita healthcare spending, high awareness, and high literacy rate, North America has the greatest market share, followed by Europe. Due to strategic moves made by major players, a significant increase in cervical screening programs run to improve awareness and screening, a rise in R&D, and technical advancements, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the quickest growth throughout the projection period.

Report Segmentation of the Cancer Diagnostics Market

Product Insight: Consumables maintained the highest share of over 60.0% in 2021, and it is projected that they will continue to hold this position for the duration of the prediction. The development of technologically improved diagnostic kits and reagents, rising R&D spending, an increase in the elderly population, and rising consumable usage are all driving the segment's expansion.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 135.16 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 258.54 Billion CAGR 8.4.91% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biocartis, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Janssen Diagnostic LLC, and Sysmex Corporation and Others

Market Dynamics of the Cancer Diagnostics Market

Market Drivers

Everywhere in the world, cancer has a profound social impact. It is one of the leading causes of death globally, with a higher prevalence in developed and developing economies. Healthcare professionals are urged to reevaluate their treatment goals and put a stronger emphasis on prevention as a result of the alarming trend of increased cancer prevalence. This would need cancer diagnostics that are capable of early diagnosis and therapy in addition to being specific and sensitive. The global market for cancer diagnostics is anticipated to expand quickly during the forecast period as the prevalence of various types of cancer increases globally. It is also anticipated that the use of AI in cancer detection will accelerate market expansion. Scientists have developed artificial intelligence (AI) tools to aid in screening procedures for many cancers, including breast cancer. AI-based computer algorithms have helped clinicians interpret mammograms for more than 20 years, but research in this area is developing quickly.

Market Restraints

Market expansion is anticipated to be hampered by insufficient reimbursement laws. In terms of imaging technology, radiology has undergone a number of improvements recently. The majority of medical insurance organizations, however, do not pay for operations that involve computer-aided detection (CAD). Therefore, people opt for traditional diagnostic procedures like biopsies, pathology tests, or standard imaging procedures like mammography and MRI treatments. Additionally, it is anticipated that the high price of cancer detection software will restrain the market growth.

Market Opportunities

A significant business opportunity for treating cancer patients through enhanced detection technologies and apparatus is being created by the increased understanding of some cancer biomarkers. Technological advancements in the field of biotechnology have made it possible to identify potential cancer biomarkers, and some of these biomarkers have already been commercialized. As a result, significant prospects for the expansion of the cancer diagnostics market are being created by the introduction of innovative diagnostic biomarkers.

Market Challenges

Many hospitals in developing countries are unable to invest in diagnostic imaging technology due to high costs and financial restrictions. The hospitals that cannot afford to buy new, cutting-edge imaging systems instead opt to use rebuilt imaging systems because of the increasing demand for diagnostic imaging treatments in these nations. Thus, throughout the projected period, this aspect will pose a significant obstacle to the expansion of the cancer diagnostics market.

Recent Development of the Cancer Diagnostics Market

In November 2021, Magnetom Free was introduced by Siemens Healthineers. The Star whole-body MRI scanner was created to dramatically improve access to magnetic resonance imaging on a global scale.

In October 2021, The European Union has approved the use of Agilent Technologies Inc.'s PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx test for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC).

Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables Antibodies Kits & Reagents Probes Other Consumables

Instruments Pathology-based Instruments Slide Staining Systems Tissue Processing Systems Cell Processors PCR Instruments NGS Instruments Microarrays Other Pathology-based Instruments

Imaging Instruments CT Systems Ultrasound Systems MRI Systems Mammography Systems Nuclear Imaging Systems

Biopsy Instruments





By Technology

IVD Testing Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Microarrays Flow Cytometry Immunoassays Other IVD Testing Technologies

Imaging Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Computed Tomography (CT) Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Mammography Ultrasound

Biopsy Technique

By Application

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Skin Cancer

Blood Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

By End Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





