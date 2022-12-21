Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 14 December 2022 to 20 December 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,046,100
|136.12
|142,392,064.00
|14 December 2022
|6,000
|106.75
|640,500.00
|15 December 2022
|6,000
|104.98
|629,880.00
|16 December 2022
|6,000
|103.79
|622,740.00
|19 December 2022
|6,000
|104.59
|627,540.00
|20 December 2022
|5,000
|102.78
|513,900.00
|Total
|29,000
|104.64
|3,034,560.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,075,100
|135.27
|145,426,624.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 1,183,731 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.76 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com
