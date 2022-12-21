Global Food Extruder Market is currently estimated to be worth US$ 59.6 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach revenue of US$ 87.2 Bn to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by year 2033-end | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food extruder market is forecasted to thrive at a healthy CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2033. The market holds a share of US$ 59.6 billion in 2023 while it is forecasted to cross a valuation of US4 87.2 billion by 2033.



The changing lifestyle that fuels the demand for packaged and processed food is pushing food businesses to adopt the advanced food extruders that enhance productivity and limit the power used.

New companies adopt food extruder systems to produce different kinds of processed food items such as grain and spice-based food sticks and items.

The habit of snacking between works and carrying protein sticks around for instant munching has fueled the demand for food extruders as it becomes an important part of the food processing unit.

The transformation of home-based food into handy bars, and rolls have made these processed food items famous among the young generation. Thus, fueling the demand for food extruder in the global market system.

The supplier-consumer relationship, latest promotional tactics while bringing the innovation to the manufacturing units, thriving the demand for food extruders.



Get 30% Discount Before it’s Gone - Request Sample Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16072

Top Points:

The leading segment based on the product type is single screw extruder which is likely to thrive at a CAGR of 3.2% (2023 – 2033) as it is easy to maintain and switch while increasing the operability. The biggest segment based on the end user category is the food processing which is forecasted to thrive at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2023 and 2033. The high CAGR is attributed to it being the it being the major part of the food processing unit. US market for food extruders has strengthened over the years and is likely to thrive at the highest CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. It is likely to hold a value of US$ 29.2 Billion. The growth is attributed to the expanding food and beverages industry along with the surging demand for processed healthy bars. China which expects to hold the second biggest market share of US$ 5.8 Bn by 2033 while it thrives on the second highest CAGR 2.9% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to increased per capita income and latest instant food trends in China.

Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-extruder-market

Competitive Analysis:

Key companies focus on making their extruding unit efficient and fast along with keeping the price affordable and body reliable. Competitors adopt techniques such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their supply chain while also diversifying their distribution channels. Major companies in the food extruder market are Buhler, Baker Perkins, Coperion, Lindquist Machine, Pavan SPA

Recent Market Developments:

Baker Perkins has introduced new extruders that hold the twin-screw extrusion technology at the heart of its versatile systems that produce a wide range of high-quality extruded ingredients. Buhler has added new food items into its processing unit while adjusting new and advanced extruders that produce aqua feed, pet food, breakfast cereals, and food ingredients Proliferating sales of packaged food items along with cheaper processed food items thrives the demand for Food Extruder Market. Fact.MR anticipates a CAGR of 3.9% (2022-2033) The food extruder market is forecasted to thrive at a healthy CAGR of 3.9% between 2023 and 2033. The market holds a share of US$ 59.6 billion in 2023 while it is forecasted to cross a valuation of US4 87.2 billion by 2033. The changing lifestyle that fuels the demand for packaged and processed food is pushing food businesses to adopt the advanced food extruders that enhance productivity and limit the power used. New companies adopt food extruder systems to produce different kinds of processed food items such as grain and spice-based food sticks and items.



Talk With Our Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16072

Food Extruder Market by Category

By Type, the Food Extruders Market is Segmented as:

Single Screw Extruders

Twin Screw Extruders

Contra Twin Screw Extruders



By End Use, the Food Extruders Market is Segmented as:

Food Processing

Bakery Confectionaries

Others



By Sales Channel, Food Extruder Market is Segmented as:

Direct

Retail Sales

By Region, Food Extruder Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia



To Buy this Report Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16072

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2018-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018-2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023-2033

Read Full TOC….

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Process Automation Market Insights Landscape:

Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market Share: The commercial beverage dispenser market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 914.3 Mn in 2023 and it is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,700 Mn by 2033. The sales of commercial beverage dispensers are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Electric Kebab Machine Market Size: The global electric kebab machine market is worth around US$ 292 Million in the current year of 2023 and is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2023 and 2033.

Conveyor Dishwasher Market Demand: The conveyor dishwasher market size is projected to be valued at US$ 4 Bn in 2023 and it is anticipated to surpass US$ 6 Bn by 2033. The sales of conveyor dishwashers are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Corn Puff Making Machine Market Growth: The global corn puff making machine market is expected to hold a valuation of US$ 4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. As of 2023, the market is valued at US$ 1.9 billion.

Countertop Griddle Market Analysis: The countertop griddle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market is valued at US$ 2.4 billion as of 2023, and by 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.9 billion.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com