AKVA group ASA: Financial calendar

| Source: AKVA group ASA AKVA group ASA

Klepp stasjon, NORWAY

Financial calendar for AKVA group ASA

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

15.03.2023 - Annual Report

10.02.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q4

FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

11.08.2023 - Half-yearly Report
11.05.2023 - Annual General Meeting

12.05.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q1
10.11.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q3

Dated: 21 December 2022
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com


CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.