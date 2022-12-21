AKVA group ASA: Financial calendar

Financial calendar for AKVA group ASA
FINANCIAL YEAR 2022
15.03.2023 - Annual Report
10.02.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q4
FINANCIAL YEAR 2023
11.08.2023 - Half-yearly Report
11.05.2023 - Annual General Meeting
12.05.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q1
10.11.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q3
Dated: 21 December 2022
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.