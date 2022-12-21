AKVA group ASA: Financial calendar

Financial calendar for AKVA group ASA

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

15.03.2023 - Annual Report

10.02.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q4

FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

11.08.2023 - Half-yearly Report

11.05.2023 - Annual General Meeting

12.05.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q1

10.11.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q3

Dated: 21 December 2022

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com





CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com





This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.