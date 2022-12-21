Taxane Market to Observe Prominent CAGR Growth of 7.6% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Taxane Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. This global Taxane market report is generated by a team of multilingual researchers who are skilled in different languages and hence perform market research internationally. Clients can experience a nice combination of the best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology while utilizing or applying this Taxane report for business growth. Transparency in the research method and the use of excellent tools and techniques make this Taxane market research report outstanding. Even this Taxane report is all-inclusive of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints that are derived from SWOT analysis.

The global taxane market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Technological advancements in taxane drug treatments, coupled with rising applications of computer-aided diagnosis, are other factors driving the taxane market growth in the forecast period.

The taxanes or taxoids are a closely related group of antineoplastic agents that have a unique mechanism of action as mitosis inhibitors and are widely used in the therapy of ovarian, breast, lung, esophageal, prostate, bladder and head and neck cancers . Three taxanes are in clinical use, paclitaxel (Taxol: 1992), docetaxel (Taxotere: 1996) and cabazitaxel (Jevtana: 2010). Taxanes are anticancer drugs that interfere with microtubule function, causing changes in mitosis and cellular death. Paclitaxel (Taxol) was first isolated from a yew tree, a small evergreen coniferous tree with a slow growth rate. As paclitaxel was initially scarce, docetaxel (Taxotere), a semisynthetic analogue of paclitaxel derived from the needles of the European yew tree Taxus baccata, was created. Docetaxel differs from paclitaxel in two chemical locations, making it more water soluble. Cabazitaxel is also a semisynthetic analogue of natural taxoids and was developed for its lack of affinity for P-glycoprotein, a common mediator of docetaxel resistance.

Furthermore, increasing use of taxane drugs due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surging prevalence of cancer, and increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure. These factors increase in the demand for taxane market has encouraged the key market players to implement newer technologies and strategies through product launches, acquisition, strategies and agreements.

The Taxane Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Viatris Inc.,

Sandoz International GmbH (A Novartis Division),

sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC ,

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC,

Pfizer Inc.,

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,

Taxane Healthcare,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Fresenius Kabi AG (Subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA),

SAMYANG HOLDINGS CORPORATION.,

Luye Pharma Group,

Elevar Therapeutics,

Huiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.,

Shenzhen Main Luck Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Accord Healthcare,

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,

Panacea Biotec,

RPG Life Sciences Limited.,

Aureate Healthcare,

Samarth Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.,

Cipla Inc.,

Hetero Healthcare Limited.,

AqVida GmbH,

Ingenus Pharmaceuticals

Recent Development

In November 2022, Viatris Inc. and Biocon Biologics Ltd. announced the U.S. launch of interchangeable biosimilars SEMGLEE (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes. Both biosimilar products are available in vial and prefilled pen presentations and are interchangeable for the reference brand, LANTUS (insulin glargine), allowing for substitution at the pharmacy counter. Viatris is committed to improving patient access to sustainable, quality and more affordable healthcare. This has helped the company to grow their product portfolio.

Opportunities for Key Players:

The strategic initiative by market players

The demand for taxane market has increased in the U.S. and Europe owing to the timely treatment of alcohol and opioid disorders. These favorable factors enhance the need for taxane, and to achieve the market demand, minor and major market players are utilizing various strategies.

The major players are also trying to devise specific strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, approvals, expansions, and partnerships, to ensure the smooth running of the business, avoid risks, and increase the long-term growth in the sales of the market.

These strategic initiatives by the market players, including acquisition, conferences, and focused segment product launches, are helping the companies grow and improve the company's product portfolios, ultimately leading to more revenue generation. Hence, these strategic initiatives by the market players provide an opportunity to help in future growth and drive market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Taxane Industry Research

By Type

Paclitaxel

Docetaxel

Cabazitaxel

By Application

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

By Drug Type

Generics

Branded

By Formulation

Liposomes

Polymeric Micelles

By Age Group

Adult

Geriatric

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Specialty clinics

By Distribution Channel

Direct tender

Retail Sales

Key Industry Drivers:

The rise in the incidence of cancer

Cancer has a major impact on society in the United States and worldwide. Cancer statistics describe what happens in large groups of people and provide a picture in time of the burden of cancer on society. Taxol, an antimitotic agent, used to treat cancer, blocks cancer cell growth by stopping cell division, resulting in cell death.

According to National Cancer Institute (NCI), a funded clinical trial found that 30 percent of patients with advanced ovarian cancer responded positively to taxane treatment. In clinical practice, the taxane is now standard therapy in metastatic breast cancer. Today, taxol is on the World Health Organization's Model List of Essential Medicines, a cytotoxic drug that kills cancer cells. It treats breast cancer, ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma.

The funding from the government and investment in research and development

Despite the established effectiveness of pharmacotherapies for treating opioid use and alcohol disorders, limitations to the implementation of taxane by specialty treatment programs have been observed. Certain attention needs to be paid to specific sources for funding, organizational structure, and workforce resources, making a long-term investment that aligns the payment with the potential future beneficiaries. The issues around sustainability, productivity, and patient impact of drug development have never been and will not simply be a product of industry.

Taxane Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the taxane market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Spain, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Hungary, Lithuania, Norway, Ireland and rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Kuwait & rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and rest of South America.

In 2022, North America is dominating due to the presence of key market players along the largest consumer market with high GDP. U.S is expected to grow due to rise in technological advancement in drug treatments.

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Taxane Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Taxane Market, By Type Global Taxane Market, By Application Global Taxane Market, By Drug Type Global Taxane Market, By Formulation Global Taxane Market, By Age Group Global Taxane Market, By End User Global Taxane Market, By Region Global Taxane Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

