Strategies for Substantiating Structure-Function Claims for Dietary Supplements in the United States: Webinar - 18th January 2023

Dietary Supplement companies must ensure that any product claims they make are "truthful and not misleading" under FDA and FTC regulations. To meet these standards, the FTC has stated that claims must be substantiated by "competent and reliable scientific evidence." This course provides strategies to: 1) identify claims; 2) characterize/rank claims; and 3) determine the level of scientific evidence needed to substantiate different types of claims.

Your organization has developed a truly innovative dietary supplement and wants to advertise its benefits broadly through multiple media channels. As a regulatory professional, you need to make sure that all efficacy claims used in advertising and labelling are compliant and do not draw unwanted attention from the Federal Trade Commission and the Food and Drug Administration.

The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires that a manufacturer of a dietary supplement making a nutritional deficiency, structure/function, or general well-being claim has substantiation that the claim is truthful and not misleading. Additionally, the FTC Act strictly prohibits unfair or deceptive acts or practices.

The FTC has brought several enforcement actions against dietary supplement companies, and in some cases levied multi-million-dollar fines and penalties for violative advertisements. Simply put, any advertisement for your product must be "truthful and not misleading". To meet this requirement, the FTC has stated that product efficacy claims must be substantiated by "competent and reliable scientific evidence". But how do you know if your scientific evidence meets FTC's expectations.

1) Identify claims

2) Characterize and rank the different types of claims

3) Determine the level of scientific evidence needed to substantiate different types of claims.

Regulatory requirements for substantiating dietary supplement claims for advertising and labeling

Identifying different types of dietary supplement claims

Competent and Reliable Scientific Evidence

How to characterize/rank product claims

Risk-based approach to scientific substantiation

Scientific evidence recommendations (based on risk)

Qualifying claims

Linking scientific evidence to finished products

Linking scientific evidence to botanical extracts

