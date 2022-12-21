Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

21 December 2022

 


 

Company Announcement No 112/2022

 

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

 

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 16 December 2022. Please find the data in the attached file.

 

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

 

 

 

