Global Metaverse in E-commerce Markets Report 2023-2027: Multi-Billion Market to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 39.65 with Growing Marketing Initiatives Bolstering Growth

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metaverse in E-commerce Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The metaverse in the e-commerce market is poised to grow by $85,885.22 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.65%

This study identifies the highly personalized digital experience as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse in e-commerce market growth during the next few years. Also, growing smartphone penetration and use of 5G and growing marketing initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by the growing popularity of AR technology, the growing e-commerce industry, and product discovery and personalization.

The report on the metaverse in the e-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse in e-commerce market vendors.

Also, the metaverse in e-commerce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Block Inc.

Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

Epic Games Inc.

Globant SA

Kestone CL US Ltd.

Magic Leap Inc.

Matterport Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Queppelin

Roblox Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Unity Software Inc.

SAP SE

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global metaverse in E-commerce market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Platform

6.3 Computer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Headset - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Platform



7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 AR and VR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Blockchain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Mixed reality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

