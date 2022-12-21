Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $928.6 Million by 2031 with a 16.2% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source (Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells, Other), by Application, by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global stem cell therapy market was valued at $205.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $928.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the stem cell therapy market size is driven by an increase in demand for stem cell therapy, an increase in government support for research and development activities and an increase in healthcare expenditure.

Furthermore, the increase in the prevalence of diseases like cancer, and new product launches associated with stem cell therapy are considerably contributing toward the stem cell therapy industry growth. However, limitations on the use of embryonic stem cells due to ethical concerns and the high cost of stem cell therapy are negatively impacting the stem cell therapy market growth. Conversely, the surge in the applications of induced pluripotent stem cells in embryonic stem cell therapy offers the stem cell therapy market opportunity.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

The stem cell therapy market is segmented into Cell Source, Application and Type.

By cell source, the market is classified into adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells, cord blood/embryonic stem cells, and other cell sources.

By application, the market is classified into cancer, musculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other applications.

By type, the market is classified into allogeneic transplants and autologous transplants. Furthermore, allogeneic transplants are sub-classified as pediatric and adult. Also, autologous transplants are sub-classified as pediatric and adult.

Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

By Cell Source Segment Review

By cell source, adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells segment was the major revenue contributor in 2021 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the stem cell therapy market forecast period, due to the increase in the number of patients suffering from cancer. In addition, increasing target population, exposure to harmful radiation and increasing governmental initiatives also contributed toward the growth of the market. On the other side, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period, owing to the higher incidence of chronic and fatal diseases such as musculoskeletal diseases, and the rise in smoking of tobacco that includes passive smoking, which may lead to cancer.

By Application Segment Review

By application, the cancer segment was the major revenue contributor in 2021 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular, musculoskeletal and gastrointestinal diseases. In addition, an increase in R&D activities also contributed to the growth of the market.

By Type Segment Review

By type, the autologous transplants segment is anticipated to grow with the largest stem cell therapy market share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in the use of autologous stem cells, and the availability of the number of stem cell products. Recent advances in cellular technology have contributed to improve the understanding of various disease cells and their metabolism at a molecular level, thus driving the need of stem cell therapies for the treatment.

By Region Review

North America accounted for the largest stem cell therapy market share of revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2021 to 2031, owing to the presence of a large patient population, strong presence of key players, ease of product availability, well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies in the healthcare system, higher number of research, development, & innovation activities and higher adoption of advanced therapeutics. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to an increase in the number of cancer affected population and a rise in the number of applications of stem cell therapy.

