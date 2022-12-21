Innovations in Pipeline Monitoring, Hydrate Management, Oil Spill Remediation & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry: Featuring Blue Gentoo, Honeybee Robotics & More

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Pipeline Monitoring, Hydrate Management, Oil Spill Remediation & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Oil and Gas (O&G) TOE features information on the use of real-time monitoring devices and software platforms for cost-effective gas hydrate management in oil and gas assets. The TOE also covers innovations based on the use of portable pipeline monitoring solutions that optimizes small bore tubing operations in the oil and gas industry. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of flexible pipeline inspection robots for the cost-efficient monitoring of the refinery pipelines. The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of polyurethane adsorbents and electromagnetic pulses for non-toxic oil spill remediation. The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of neutron based non-destructive oil and gas pipeline blockage detection, and the use of proprietary bacterial strains for the sustainable production of biofuels used in rocket propulsion and jet engines.

The Oil and Gas TOE provides intelligence on innovations pertaining to technologies, products, and processes, along with strategic insights, in the upstream and downstream processes in the oil and gas industry.

The Energy and Utilities cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.

1. Innovations in Pipeline Monitoring, Hydrate Management, Oil Spill Remediation & Digitization in the Oil & Gas Industry

Cost-effective Risk-based Hydrate Management in the Oil & Gas (O&G) Industry

Blue Gentoo - Value Proposition

Blue Gentoo - Investor Dashboard

Portable Pipeline Monitoring Solution that Optimizes Small-bore Tubing (SBT) Operations

Paragon Inspection Solutions - Value Proposition

Paragon Inspection Solutions - Investor Dashboard

Software Development Kit (SDK)-based Platform that Enables Efficient Use of Modern Rig Data

Corva - Value Proposition

Corva - Investor Dashboard

Flexible Robots that Enable Timely and Cost-efficient Monitoring of Refinery Pipelines

Honeybee Robotics - Value Proposition

Honeybee Robotics - Investor Dashboard

Lignin and Carbon Nanotube-based Polyurethane Adsorbents for Oil Spill Remediation

NIMTE's Value Proposition

Use of Electromagnetic Pulses for the Non-toxic Remediation of Oil Spills

Fermilab - Value Proposition

Synthetic Transportation Fuels Made from Air and Sunlight Replacing Fossil Fuels

ETH Zurich's Value Proposition

Supercritical Water Gasification Promises to Offer Faster and Cost-effective Approach to Convert Petrochemical Waste to Green Fuel

University of Saskatchewan's Value Proposition

Repurposing Elemental Sulfur from Oil Refining to Develop Polymers with Superior Mechanical Properties

University of Arizona - Value Preposition

Neutron Based Non-destructive Oil and Gas Pipeline Blockage Detection

TUM - Value Proposition

Rapid and Economical Methanol Production Using Photo-oxidation of Methane

University of Manchester - Value Proposition

Energy-dense Sustainable Biofuel Produced from the Bacteria

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory - Value Proposition

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

