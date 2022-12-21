Growth Opportunities in Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Gas Sensor, Inductive Position Sensor And Current Sensor: With Baumer, Energous, Infineon & More

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Gas Sensor, Inductive Position Sensor And Current Sensor" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sensor Technology Opportunity Engine issue for August 2022 covers innovations in wireless power technology, in-cabin radar, inductive position sensor, LiDAR sensor, intelligent gas sensors, IR detection, RADAR sensor, flow sensor among others.
Sensor Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) captures global sensor-related innovations and developments on a monthly basis. Innovations are directed toward developing smart and intelligent sensors with functionalities beyond sensing. Research focus areas include: low power sensors (energy harvesting), industrial automation sensors (M2M, vision sensor), ubiquitous sensor (WSN, sensor fusion), smart sensors (wearables, quantified self), high sensitivity and smaller size (MEMS, nanosensors), and improved security (CBRNE, terahertz). The need for low power, smaller, lighter sensors with enhanced performance attributes and minimal false alarms is driving innovations in the sensors space.
The Sensors and Instrumentation cluster covers innovations pertaining to technologies such as wireless sensors and networks, energy harvesting, haptics and touch, MEMS and nanosensors, Terahertz, ubiquitous/smart sensors, CBRNE, quantified-self, sensor fusion, M2M communications, and drones.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Growth Opportunities in Lidar Sensor, Radar Sensor, Gas Sensor, Inductive Position Sensor and Current Sensor
- Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit
- Energous's Value Proposition
- Energous - Investor Dashboard
- High Precision In-Cabin Radar Module
- LG Innotek's Value Proposition
- LG Innotek - Investor Dashboard
- Compact Length Measurement System Ensures Accuracy
- Wachendorff's Value Proposition
- Wachendorff - Investor Dashboard
- Miniature Inductive Position Sensor for Electric Vehicles (EVs)
- Microchip Technology's Value Proposition
- Microchip Technology - Investor Dashboard
- Two-dimensional (2D) 360-degree PoE LiDAR Sensor for Industrial Applications
- Quanergy's Value Proposition
- Quanergy - Investor Dashboard
- Smart Gas Sensor for Environmental Monitoring Applications
- Sense-Secure's Value Proposition
- Sense-Secure - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Infrared (IR) Detectors for Gas-Sensing Applications
- Vigo Photonics's Value Proposition
- Vigo Photonics - Investor Dashboard
- Novel RADAR Sensor for Room Monitoring Applications
- Infineon's Value Proposition
- Infineon - Investor Dashboard
- Three-Dimensional LiDAR Scanner for Surroundings Monitoring
- FJDynamics's Value Proposition
- FJDynamics - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Flow Sensors to Reduce Dairy Energy Bills
- Baumer's Value Proposition
- Baumer - Investor Dashboard
- Eddy Current Sensing for Machine Monitoring
- Micro-Epsilon's Value Proposition
- Micro-Epsilon - Investor Dashboard
- Handheld Gas Sensor for Firefighters
- Teledyne's Value Proposition
- Teledyne - Investor Dashboard
- Fast-response Gas Sensors
- Sensorix GmbH - alue Proposition
- Sensorix GmbH
- LIDAR Sensors with Increased Efficiency
- Carleton University - Value Proposition
Companies Mentioned
- Baumer
- Energous
- FJDynamics
- Infineon
- LG Innotek
- Micro-Epsilon
- Microchip Technology
- Quanergy
- Sense-Secure
- Sensorix GmbH
- Teledyne
- Vigo Photonics
- Wachendorff
