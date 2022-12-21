District Cooling Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Ramboll, Engie, Fortum, Empower, Veolia Environnement & More

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "District Cooling Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global district cooling market is expected to grow from $12.55 billion in 2021 to $14.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The district cooling market is expected to reach $21.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%.



The district cooling market consists of sales of district cooling products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide chilled water for indoor cooling purposes for industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. A district cooling system (DCS) is a system that distributes cooling capacity in the form of chilled water or another medium from a central source to many buildings via a network of subterranean pipes.



The main types of district cooling are free cooling, absorption cooling, electric chillers, and others. Free district cooling is used to ensure that the cooling supply is secure. The system is frequently supplemented by a heat pump or an electric chiller. The various applications include commercial, residential, and industrial.



Middle East was the largest region in the district cooling market in 2021. The regions covered in the district cooling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the district cooling systems market. Major companies operating in the district cooling sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to reinforce their position.

For instance, in August 2021, Keppel Corporation, a Singapore-based district cooling systems manufacturing company, launched Keppel DHCS based on thermal energy storage technology. It helps in the reduction of the district energy plant space and improves energy efficiency and energy-carrying capacity. These new district cooling systems have a cooling capacity of 14,000 refrigeration tons.



