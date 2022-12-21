Healthcare Software As A Service Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Oracle & Google

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Software As A Service Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare software as a service market is expected to grow from $15.60 billion in 2021 to $18.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.50%. The healthcare software as a service market is expected to grow to $36.48 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.53%.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare software as a service market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare software as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing adoption of cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare software as a service market. Healthcare organizations are adopting cloud computing as the current crisis has reinforced its benefits and put to rest fears related to privacy, security, and implementation. Healthcare organizations can achieve increased data security, assured system scalability, and enhanced flexibility to manage billings and streamline claims for significant cost savings with cloud computing.

For instance, in February 2022, according to a survey conducted by a UK-based consulting firm, Ernst & Young Global Limited, and an Indian non-governmental trade association, The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), four in every five enterprises are set to increase their cloud budgets over the next 12 months. As per the survey, 67% of the large enterprises accelerated cloud adoption, 39% of medium-sized companies, and 38% of small companies embarked on their cloud journey. IT companies lead cloud adoption followed by the healthcare sector and BFSI sector. Therefore, growing adoption of cloud computing is driving the growth of healthcare software as a service market.



Technological advancement is a key trend that is gaining popularity in the healthcare software as a service market. Major companies operating in the healthcare SaaS market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation SaaS technologies into their services, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Vertical SaaS, Pay-Per-Use Model, IoT, Integration in existing systems, and others.

For instance, in March 2022, Snowflake Inc., a US-based cloud computing and data warehousing company launched a cloud-based data-sharing platform to bring together core SaaS data analytics, warehousing, and business intelligence offerings with consulting services on demand for the healthcare industry.



