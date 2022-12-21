BOLLORÉ : SALE OF BOLLORÉ AFRICA LOGISTICS TO THE MSC GROUP

French English

BOLLORÉ

PRESS RELEASE

December 21, 2022

SALE OF BOLLORÉ AFRICA LOGISTICS TO THE MSC GROUP

Following Bolloré SE’s press releases of March 31st and December 1st, 2022, Bolloré SE announces the completion today of the sale to the MSC Group of 100% of Bolloré Africa Logistics, comprising all of the Bolloré Group transport and logistics activities in Africa, on the basis of a 5.7 billion euro enterprise value, net of minority interests. The sale price of the shares is 5.1 billion euros ; 600 million euros of shareholder loans were also repaid.

The Bolloré Group will remain strongly involved in Africa, notably through Canal+, and will also continue to develop on this continent its activities in many fields such as communications, entertainment, telecommunications and publishing.









