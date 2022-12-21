Global Tile Adhesives (Cementitious, Dispersion, Reactive, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Styrene Butadiene) Markets Report 2022-2027

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tile Adhesives Market, Type, Polymer Chemistry, Usage Area, Application, End-use, and Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tile adhesive market is anticipated to observe an impressive growth for the forecast period, 2023-2027

United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period as the government is investing on residential and non-residential infrastructures in the country.

The major factors are rapid urbanization, modernization, and industrialization, which increase the demand of tile adhesive market globally. Developed and developing countries are majorly focusing on investing in infrastructures and several development projects, which fuels the growth of the tile adhesive market.

Also, Growth in residential construction activities can be seen due to the migration of individuals from rural places to urban cities. Therefore, growing use of tiles for covering walls and floor has propelled the tile adhesive industry.

Increasing Demand from Residential Sector

One of the primary reasons due to which growth of global tile adhesive is due to the significant rise in the residential developments. On account of increasing population and and increasing migration to cities there is increased demand in the real estate business, which in turn is increasing the demand for tile adhesives in commercial buildings as well as construction of houses.

Furthermore, renovations and reconstructions are done in places like malls, institutes, offices and houses which ignites the growth of the tile adhesive market. Nowadays, people prefer more attractive and appealing interiors, which also contributes to the growth of the tile adhesive market.

Increasing Investment in the Tile Adhesive Market

Governments have started taking initiatives by funding and investing on various development projects, and industrial expansion, which will grow the tile adhesive market in the upcoming years. For instance, government of India has invested in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

Also, a subsidy scheme was launched by the government of India for first-time home buyers. The scheme is known as 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. United States has invested in construction activities in public as well as private sector.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Tile Adhesive Market

Sika AG

Dow Chemicals Company

Arkema Group

ARDEX Group

Terraco Group

Saint-Gobain Webe

Mapei S.p.A

H.B. Fuller Company

Fosroc International Limited

Pidilite Industries Limited

Report Scope

Tile Adhesives Market, by Type:

Cementitious

Dispersion

Reactive

Tile Adhesives Market, by Polymer chemistry:

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Styrene Butadiene

Others

Tile Adhesives Market, by Usage Area:

Internal

External

Dry and Wet Areas

Tile Adhesives Market, by Application:

Wall Tile

Floor Tile

Roof & Ceiling Tile

Tile Adhesives Market, by End use:

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Tile Adhesives Market, by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe & CIS

South America

Middle East & Africa

