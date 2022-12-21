India Organic Fertilizer Markets Report 2022-2027: Origin, Form, Crop Type, Source, Region, Competitive Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Organic Fertilizer Market, By Origin (Animal, Plant, Mineral), By Form (Dry v/s Liquid), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseed & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), By Source (Domestic v/s Import), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India organic fertilizer market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Organic fertilizers are those that are created naturally and contain carbon elements without the usage of chemicals. Mineral sources, animal waste, waste from the preparation of meat, manure, slurry, guano, and plant-based fertilizers, including biosolids and plant composts, are included for the preparation of organic fertilizers.

Organic fertilizers are preferred over chemical fertilizers because of their high concentration of nutrients and essential elements, and absence of toxic chemical components. Besides, organic fertilizers do not cause excessive harm to the soil and environment. The market is largely driven by the increasing demand for organic food and growing concerns regarding chemically infused fertilizers over the crops, soil, consumers, as well as the environment.

The Indian economy is essentially supported by its agricultural sector. The livelihood of more than 58% of the nation's population depends on agricultural methods, machinery, tools, or the creation of agro products. In the coming five years, the desire for high-yielding crops, an increase in the number of agricultural farms, and rising agricultural practices are expected to contribute to the growth of India organic fertilizer market.



The India organic fertilizer market is segmented on the basis of origin, crop type, source, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on origin, the market is segmented into animal, plant, and mineral. The animal segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



The organic fertilizer industry in India is expanding due to several advantges of organic fertilizers such as their high nutritional content, immediate effects on plant development, and low quantity requirements for crop growth. Additionally, due to high rates of cow breeding and rearing, there is high availability of raw materials required for the production of organic fertilizers.



Objective of the Study:

To classify and forecast the India organic fertilizer market based on origin, form, crop type, source, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the India organic fertilizer market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the India organic fertilizer market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the India organic fertilizer market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the India organic fertilizer market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India organic fertilizer market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India organic fertilizer market.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited

National Fertilizers Limited

Tata Chemicals Limited

Coromandel International Limited

IPL Biologicals Limited

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) Limited

