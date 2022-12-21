English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release - Total number of voting rights and capital

21.12.2022, 12.30 EET

Bank of Åland Plc to annul own shares held by the Company

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has decided to annul a total of 271,102 of the Bank’s own Series B shares held by the Company, which comprise about 1.7 per cent of the number of shares in the Company. The annulment does not affect the Company’s share capital.

After the annulment, the number of shares in the Bank of Åland Plc totals 15,253,847, of which 6,476,138 are Series A shares and 8,777,709 Series B shares, and the total number of votes is 138,300,469. After the annulment, the Bank of Åland has no holdings of its own shares.

The annulment of the shares takes effect when it has been registered in the Finnish Trade Register.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505