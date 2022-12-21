Vietnam Dental Services Market Report 2022: Advancements in Healthcare Sectors and Rapidly Expanding Medical Services Bolstering Future Growth Prospects - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Dental Services Market, By Service (Prosthodontics, Endodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Periodontics, Others), By Market Structure, By Patient Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam dental services market is projected to register growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the advancements in healthcare sectors and rapidly expanding medical services. Besides, a surge in the import of dental equipment and instruments and rising concerns regarding dental health are expected to propel the market growth.



Dental services cover the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental problems such as diseases and infections of the mouth. Depending on their areas of specialty, skilled dental experts such as endo-dentists, general dentists, oral and maxillofacial radiologists, oral pathologists, oral surgeons, orthodontists, pedodontists, etc., provide the dental services.

Dental services include a broad range of medical procedures such as root canal therapy, tooth extraction, fillings, crowning, etc., as well as imaging methods and pathological examinations to identify oral disorders. Vietnam's healthcare sector is expanding steadily, and government efforts to promote the industry are advantageous to both the nation's residents and medical tourists seeking access to low-cost healthcare.



Rising oral health awareness among the population leading to their regular trips to general dentists, and rising use of oral care items including toothbrushes, toothpaste, and dental floss are expected to fuel the market growth. As oral infections and diseases will increase, the market will continue to develop owing to rising oral disease cases and dental problems such as infections in teeth due to bad oral habits, excessive tobacco use, and fizzy beverage intake.

Growing training requirements and educational approaches are contributing to a rise in dental care professionals, who in turn will contribute to the expansion of the Vietnamese dental services market during the next five years.



The prosthodontics segment is expected to dominate the Vietnam dental services market, owing to the rising geriatric population in the country.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Vietnam dental services from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Vietnam dental services market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Vietnam dental services market based on service, market structure, patient type, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Vietnam dental services market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Vietnam dental services market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Vietnam dental services market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Vietnam dental services market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Vietnam dental services market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam dental services market.

Kim Dental Co., Ltd.

Saigon Odonto-Stomatology Hospital

DKSH Management Ltd.

Serenity Dental Clinic

Starlight Dental Clinic

Dr Hung & Associates Dental Clinic

I-Dent Dental Implant Center

Dr Hung & Associates Dental Center

International Dentistry Company - IDC Danang

Nguyen Du Dental Clinic

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Vietnam Dental Services Market, By Service:

Prosthodontics

Porcelain Veneers

Crowns

Fixing Bridges

Others

Endodontics

Treatment of Dental Pulp

Root Canal Treatment

Cosmetic Dentistry

Cosmetic Teeth Whitening

Cosmetic Teeth Shaping & Teeth Bonding

Carbon Post

Others

Periodontics

Gum Graft Surgery

Laser Treatment

Others

Vietnam Dental Services Market, By Market Structure:

Organized Dental Clinics

Unorganized Dental Clinics

Vietnam Dental Services Market, By Patient Type:

Inbound

Outbound

Vietnam Dental Services Market, By Region:

Northern

Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/giufw3