Electrophysiology Devices Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Siemens Healthcare AG, Abbott Laboratories, General Electric Healthcare Company, Medtronic Plc. And Boston Scientific Corp.

According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global electrophysiology devices market is expected to clock at US$ 14.15 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the forecast period.

The study of the electrical characteristics of live cells is known as electrophysiology. Electrophysiology devices are used in electrophysiological diagnosis and therapy. Electrophysiology is a procedure used to assess cardiovascular health, allowing clinicians to diagnose arrhythmia or abnormal heartbeats. Additionally, each piece of equipment provides unique benefits, and the components and functionality of these devices vary.

Market Drivers

The global electrophysiology devices market is expanding rapidly. This increase is due to the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses such as cardiac arrest, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, etc. Furthermore, increased demand for electrophysiological devices for continuous management and monitoring of heart rhythm, as well as expanding implementation of such devices in the hospital context, all significantly influence the market development. Furthermore, significant improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the release of novel products/devices, and an expanding elderly population pool drive the growth of this industry.

The global electrophysiology devices market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – by devices, indication, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Devices Segmentation’

Based on devices in the global electrophysiology devices market has been bifurcated into:

Diagnostic Devices

Treatment Devices

This segment's domination may be ascribed to the increasing use of cardiac monitors, monitoring equipment for arrhythmias, and the increased adoption of ambulatory monitoring systems. Furthermore, the high incidence of cardiovascular disorders such as heart failure, cardiac arrest, and atrial fibrillation increases demand for diagnostic equipment, and boosts the expansion of this segment. Rising investments and technical advancements also support overall growth.

The treatment devices segment also contributes significantly to the market growth. Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), automated external defibrillators (AEDs), pacemakers, and catheters are included in treatment devices. The development of this segment can be ascribed to rising surgical procedures due to the rising prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global electrophysiology devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. This region's development can be attributed to the quick adoption of the latest technologies, increased research efforts, and the domicile of several key players. Furthermore, large investments and expenditures in cardiovascular diseases and the continuous release of breakthrough technologies fuel market development in North America. Additionally, the availability of favorable reimbursement policies and the presence of sizeable disposable income also contribute to this region's market expansion. Europe comes second in terms of market revenue share. This growth is attributed to the widespread adoption of innovative therapeutic methods/techniques and enhanced healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in this market owing to developing economies, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Rising urbanization, including poor and unhealthy lifestyles, and the growing geriatric population significantly impact the regional market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies and emerging markets further encourage expansion.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global electrophysiology devices market are:

Siemens Healthcare AG

Abbott Laboratories

General Electric Healthcare Company

Medtronic Plc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Biotronik Inc.

Stereotaxis Inc.

Acutus Medical Inc.

AtriCure Inc.

