Qatar Facility Management (FM) Market Outlook 2022-2026 Featuring Emco, Facilities Management & Maintenance Co, Mosanada Services, ENGIE Cofely Mannai, & Al Asmakh

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Facility Management in Qatar.
The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario, market shares of major players on the basis of number of facilities present across Qatar. The report concludes with future market projections of each segmentation and analyst recommendations.
Detailed Analysis on the Qatar Facility Management Market:
Qatar Facility Management Market is currently at the growing stage owing to growing trend amongst clients opting for integrated facility management and single services, heavy investment in new technologies. The market has registered a positive growth over the historical period 2016-2021 owing to the growth in commercial and residential real estate.
The construction sector is a major contributor to GDP of the country, high growth rate of construction further boosted the demand for services. The market continues to be attractive because higher competition, leading to greater scrutiny of contracts, contract renewals, customized contracts
Future Outlook of Qatar Facility Management Market:
The market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR over the period 2021-2026F owing to to the favourable government rules & regulations and educational institutions leveraging on technologies with real estate development in terms of smart city. Rapid real estate development in terms of smart city development, new infrastructure developments, and focus on tourism and hospitality promotion are the supporting factor for commercial facility management services revenue.
Residential units would be a major booming segment to focus on due to the rising younger population, ex-pats, and government-sponsored affordable housing programs to the poor population. The next 5 years would witness the entry of many new companies in the industry especially real estate developers and international players with more advanced technology assisted service delivery
Competition Landscape of Qatar Facility Management Market:
The Qatar Facility Management Market is Highly Fragmented with high competition where companies are restoring to cost reduction techniques, mergers and acquisitions and adopting newer technologies to provide greater services.
Apart from the companies, there are various giants who are planning to restoring to cost reduction techniques, mergers and acquisitions and adopting newer technologies to provide greater services.
Qatar Facility Management Market Segmentations:
By Type of Services:
In the past 5 years, hard services have gained more traction in terms of market demand due to expansion of commercial, tourism and hospitality sector.
By Hard Service:
Majorly driven by the hot and humid climatic conditions in the country, made the HVAC segment expand across all sectors and hence demand for electromechanical services. Regulation regarding fire safety and security has increased the demand for this service.
By Soft Service:
Security services are the largest contributors to the industry, followed by housekeeping. Growth in commercial sector, rise in hospitality and construction sectors and ongoing stadium projects all over Qatar has surged the demand of security services.
By Single, Bundle and Integrated Services:
An increase in the outsourcing of services has spiked the demand for Integrated services, as it not only cost efficient, but also provides for better accountability.
