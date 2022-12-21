Global 5G Semiconductor Landscape Report 2022-2025 - Top Trends, Growth Strategies, and Strategic Analysis of the Current and Future 5G Semiconductor Ecosystem

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Semiconductors: Fabricating the Future of Communications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on key semiconductor types enabling 5G connectivity in devices and network infrastructure
The key components included are Modem ICs/SoC, RFICs, power amplifiers (PA), filters, low noise amplifiers (LNAs), beamformer ICs, switches, and envelope trackers, among others.
End-user applications include smartphones, network infrastructure (including small cells), fixed wireless access/customer premise equipment (FWA/CPE), and other emerging 5G areas in automotive, industrial, laptops, tablets, mining, medical, and AR/VR.
With various new and emerging 5G use cases, the study highlights the changing customer landscape. Top drivers include the rapid increase in the adoption of compound semiconductors, accelerating 5G deployments, growing demand for 5G capable devices, and development in advanced chip fabrication and packaging technologies.
The study also highlights key restraints, such as the ongoing geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions, the venturing of end-user industries into chip design and manufacturing, and the need to strike a balance between price, technology, and capacity.
Research Highlights
- Market drivers and restraints
- The current global state of 5G
- Global semiconductor initiatives and implications on the 5G semiconductor landscape.
- The importance of RF chips in enabling 5G and discussion on the manufacturing and process technology for the same
- Analysis of the 5G semiconductor packaging technology
- The growth of compound semiconductor technology for 5G applications
- Comparative analysis of various semiconductor materials for 5G, such as GaN, InP, Si, and GaAs
- Analysis of key industry trends for 5G semiconductors, such as an antenna in the package, active antenna technology, thermal management solutions, SiGe BiCMOS, 3D GaN, and Silicon-as-a-service business model
- Competitive analysis of key vendors offering Modem ICs and RFICs
- Vendor segregation based on end-user applications served and components offered
- Top growth opportunities for market stakeholders
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fifth-generation (5G) Semiconductor Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- 5G Semiconductors: Key End Users and Application Areas
- Scope of Analysis
- The Need for 5G Chipsets
- 5G Semiconductor Manufacturing Value Chain
- Key Competitors in 5G Semiconductors Market
- Growth Metrics
- 5G Semiconductors: Key Metrics by End User and Components
- 5G Semiconductors: Market Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
3. 5G State of Affairs: Regional Analysis
- 5G Deployments: State of Affairs, 2022
- Global 5G Adoption, 2021 and 2025
- Market Analysis by Region
- Global Semiconductor-focused Initiatives
- Semiconductor Initiatives and Impact on the 5G Semiconductor Landscape
4. Industry Trends for 5G Semiconductors
- 4G to 5G: A Paradigm Shift in Mobile Communication
- Antenna in Package (AiP) for 5G
- Evolution of RF FEM, Antenna, and Packaging Technology in Smartphones with Network Generations
- AASs for mmWave Implementations
- ETs for 5G RF PAs
- Manufacturing Process Technology for Key 5G Semiconductors
- Material Technology Trends for 5G Semiconductors
- The Need For Effective Thermal Management in 5G Devices
- SiGe BiCMOS in 5G RF Applications: Delivering the Best of Both Worlds
- Evolution from 5G to 6G: Impact on the Semiconductor Landscape
- Key Industries with Potential 5G Applications
5. Analysis by End Users
- Smartphones
- Network Infrastructure
- FWA/CPE
- Others
6. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Environment: 5G Semiconductors
- Competitive Analysis
- Products and Applications of Vendors
- Products and Applications of Vendors
- Key Participants in the 5G Semiconductor Value Chain
7. 5G Semiconductors and Sustainability
- Top 5 Trends for Sustainability and the Circular Economy
- UN Sustainable Development Goals
- Key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 5G Semiconductors
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Move towards mmWave 5G Poised to Trigger Demand for Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)
- Growth Opportunity 2: Better Thermal Management
- Growth Opportunity 3: 3D GaN Technology
- Growth Opportunity 4: Advancements in RF Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 5: Smart City Initiatives and Varied Enterprise Applications
- Growth Opportunity 6: Strategic Collaborations
- Growth Opportunity 7: Si-as-a-Service Model
