Global 5G Semiconductor Landscape Report 2022-2025 - Top Trends, Growth Strategies, and Strategic Analysis of the Current and Future 5G Semiconductor Ecosystem

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Semiconductors: Fabricating the Future of Communications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on key semiconductor types enabling 5G connectivity in devices and network infrastructure

The key components included are Modem ICs/SoC, RFICs, power amplifiers (PA), filters, low noise amplifiers (LNAs), beamformer ICs, switches, and envelope trackers, among others.

End-user applications include smartphones, network infrastructure (including small cells), fixed wireless access/customer premise equipment (FWA/CPE), and other emerging 5G areas in automotive, industrial, laptops, tablets, mining, medical, and AR/VR.

With various new and emerging 5G use cases, the study highlights the changing customer landscape. Top drivers include the rapid increase in the adoption of compound semiconductors, accelerating 5G deployments, growing demand for 5G capable devices, and development in advanced chip fabrication and packaging technologies.

The study also highlights key restraints, such as the ongoing geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions, the venturing of end-user industries into chip design and manufacturing, and the need to strike a balance between price, technology, and capacity.

Research Highlights

Market drivers and restraints

The current global state of 5G

Global semiconductor initiatives and implications on the 5G semiconductor landscape.

The importance of RF chips in enabling 5G and discussion on the manufacturing and process technology for the same

Analysis of the 5G semiconductor packaging technology

The growth of compound semiconductor technology for 5G applications

Comparative analysis of various semiconductor materials for 5G, such as GaN, InP, Si, and GaAs

Analysis of key industry trends for 5G semiconductors, such as an antenna in the package, active antenna technology, thermal management solutions, SiGe BiCMOS, 3D GaN, and Silicon-as-a-service business model

Competitive analysis of key vendors offering Modem ICs and RFICs

Vendor segregation based on end-user applications served and components offered

Top growth opportunities for market stakeholders

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fifth-generation (5G) Semiconductor Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

5G Semiconductors: Key End Users and Application Areas

Scope of Analysis

The Need for 5G Chipsets

5G Semiconductor Manufacturing Value Chain

Key Competitors in 5G Semiconductors Market

Growth Metrics

5G Semiconductors: Key Metrics by End User and Components

5G Semiconductors: Market Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. 5G State of Affairs: Regional Analysis

5G Deployments: State of Affairs, 2022

Global 5G Adoption, 2021 and 2025

Market Analysis by Region

Global Semiconductor-focused Initiatives

Semiconductor Initiatives and Impact on the 5G Semiconductor Landscape

4. Industry Trends for 5G Semiconductors

4G to 5G: A Paradigm Shift in Mobile Communication

Antenna in Package (AiP) for 5G

Evolution of RF FEM, Antenna, and Packaging Technology in Smartphones with Network Generations

AASs for mmWave Implementations

ETs for 5G RF PAs

Manufacturing Process Technology for Key 5G Semiconductors

Material Technology Trends for 5G Semiconductors

The Need For Effective Thermal Management in 5G Devices

SiGe BiCMOS in 5G RF Applications: Delivering the Best of Both Worlds

Evolution from 5G to 6G: Impact on the Semiconductor Landscape

Key Industries with Potential 5G Applications

5. Analysis by End Users

Smartphones

Network Infrastructure

FWA/CPE

Others

6. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment: 5G Semiconductors

Competitive Analysis

Products and Applications of Vendors

Products and Applications of Vendors

Key Participants in the 5G Semiconductor Value Chain

7. 5G Semiconductors and Sustainability

Top 5 Trends for Sustainability and the Circular Economy

UN Sustainable Development Goals

Key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 5G Semiconductors

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Move towards mmWave 5G Poised to Trigger Demand for Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

Growth Opportunity 2: Better Thermal Management

Growth Opportunity 3: 3D GaN Technology

Growth Opportunity 4: Advancements in RF Technologies

Growth Opportunity 5: Smart City Initiatives and Varied Enterprise Applications

Growth Opportunity 6: Strategic Collaborations

Growth Opportunity 7: Si-as-a-Service Model

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5uf9xz



