Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2022: Need for Therapies with Fewer Side Effects Fuels Sector Growth

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanomedicine Market by Modality, Application, and Indication: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanomedicine market was valued at $171,695.33 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $393,046.52 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The major factors that drive growth of the nanomedicine market are an increase in development of nanotechnology-based drugs, advantages of nanomedicine in various healthcare applications, and growth in need for therapies with fewer side effects.

However, long approval processes and risks associated with nanomedicine (environmental impacts) are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, the growth of healthcare facilities in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the market.

By modality, the treatment segment was the major contributor to the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in the nanomedicines, increase in adoption of nanomedicines, rise in incidence rate of chronic diseases, and increase in number of advanced & effective product launches.

By application, the global nanomedicine market is classified into drug delivery, diagnostic imaging, vaccines, regenerative medicine, implants, and others. The drug delivery segment was the major contributor to the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of diseases such as cancer and COVID-19 virus and increase in awareness regarding applications of nanomedicines.

On the basis of indication, the global nanomedicine market is classified into clinical oncology, infectious diseases, clinical cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, urology, ophthalmology, immunology and others. The clinical oncology segment was the major contributor to the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to surge in number of oncology diseases and increase disposable income.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages215
Forecast Period2020 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020$171695.33 million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$393046.52 million
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities
  • An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans
  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the nanomedicine market is provided
  • An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves
  • Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By MODALITY

  • Diagnostics
  • Treatment

By Application

  • Drug Delivery
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • Vaccines
  • Regenerative Medicine
  • Implants
  • Others

By INDICATION

  • Clinical Oncology
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Clinical Cardiology
  • Orthopedics
  • Neurology
  • Urology
  • Ophthalmology
  • Immunology
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • Australia
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • LAMEA
  • Brazil
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • DiaSorin S.pA
  • General Electric Company
  • Invitae Corporation
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Leadient BioSciences Inc
  • Mallinckrodt plc
  • Merck & Co, Inc
  • Pfizer Inc
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd


Key Findings Of Study

  • On the basis of modality, the treatment segment held majority share in the global market in 2020
  • On the basis of application, the drug delivery segment held majority share in the global nanomedicine market in 2020
  • On the basis of indication, the clinical oncology segment held majority share in the global market in 2020
  • Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 112% during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Landscape

Chapter 4: Nanomedicine Market, by Application

Chapter 5: Nanomedicine Market, by Indication

Chapter 6: Nanomedicine Market, by Modality

Chapter 7: Nanomedicine Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

