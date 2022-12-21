World Firefighting Unmanned Aerial Systems Solutions Market Report 2022: Growing Impact of Climate Change Has Agencies Adopting New Technologies to Prevent, Suppress, and Recover from Wildfires

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Aerial Systems for Firefighting Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details how firefighting agencies introduce drone technology into their operations. It discusses unmanned systems for other domains, ground and maritime, and their use in firefighting. Drones are categorized into consumer and prosumer, and professional segments, depending on commercial value, with a discussion of the main strengths.

Climate change is one of the main factors contributing to the extended duration and expansion of wildfires worldwide. In response to this new global scenario, firefighting agencies are adopting technologies to prevent, suppress, and recover from wildfires.

Commercial drone platforms are being integrated into existing firefighting workflows to reduce costs, improve resource allocation, and save lives by providing situational awareness to ground units quickly and safely.

Despite the need for drones, several challenges, such as constrained public budget, limit adoption due to the many costs associated with this technology. Firefighting end users are subject to restrictive regulations, which prevent widespread commercial drone adoption, forcing them to rely on special permits to enable beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights during operations.

Growth opportunities detail how market participants can leverage the drivers shaping this market to achieve growth. Information for this study is from reports in the publisher's internal database, unmanned systems research papers, and magazines specialized in unmanned technology use for public safety.

Interviews were conducted with representatives from industry participants to validate the information and gather insights into drivers and restraints shaping the market.In addition, the study mentions manufacturers developing drone solutions for this segment, along with the main characteristics of their product lines.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for Firefighting Solutions

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Global Commercial UAS for Firefighting Growth Opportunities: Overview/Trends/Challenges

Segmentation

Revenue Forecast

Market Share by Commercial UAS Platform Type

Application Areas for Commercial UAS in Firefighting

Main Application Areas for Commercial UAS in Wildfires

Representative Drone Manufacturers

Firefighting Applications by Alternative Unmanned Systems

Representative Companies Manufacturing Ground and/or Maritime Unmanned System Solutions for Firefighting

Commercial UAS Firefighting Manufacturers: Main Companies to Watch

Commercial Tethered UAS Firefighting Manufacturers: Main Companies to Watch

Representative Companies Developing Thermal Sensors

2020-2022 Commercial UAS Firefighting Companies

Regulatory Framework for Drone Use in Firefighting by Country

United Nations SDGs and Commercial UAS for Firefighting

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Commercial UAS Firefighting

Growth Opportunity 1: Tethered UAS

Growth Opportunity 2: Thermal Sensors

Growth Opportunity 3: Reforestation Drone Swarms

Growth Opportunity 4: Unmanned-Unmanned Teaming Solutions

