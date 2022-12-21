World Firefighting Unmanned Aerial Systems Solutions Market Report 2022: Growing Impact of Climate Change Has Agencies Adopting New Technologies to Prevent, Suppress, and Recover from Wildfires

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Aerial Systems for Firefighting Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details how firefighting agencies introduce drone technology into their operations. It discusses unmanned systems for other domains, ground and maritime, and their use in firefighting. Drones are categorized into consumer and prosumer, and professional segments, depending on commercial value, with a discussion of the main strengths.
Climate change is one of the main factors contributing to the extended duration and expansion of wildfires worldwide. In response to this new global scenario, firefighting agencies are adopting technologies to prevent, suppress, and recover from wildfires.
Commercial drone platforms are being integrated into existing firefighting workflows to reduce costs, improve resource allocation, and save lives by providing situational awareness to ground units quickly and safely.
Despite the need for drones, several challenges, such as constrained public budget, limit adoption due to the many costs associated with this technology. Firefighting end users are subject to restrictive regulations, which prevent widespread commercial drone adoption, forcing them to rely on special permits to enable beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights during operations.
Growth opportunities detail how market participants can leverage the drivers shaping this market to achieve growth. Information for this study is from reports in the publisher's internal database, unmanned systems research papers, and magazines specialized in unmanned technology use for public safety.
Interviews were conducted with representatives from industry participants to validate the information and gather insights into drivers and restraints shaping the market.In addition, the study mentions manufacturers developing drone solutions for this segment, along with the main characteristics of their product lines.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for Firefighting Solutions
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Scope
- Global Commercial UAS for Firefighting Growth Opportunities: Overview/Trends/Challenges
- Segmentation
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Share by Commercial UAS Platform Type
- Application Areas for Commercial UAS in Firefighting
- Main Application Areas for Commercial UAS in Wildfires
- Representative Drone Manufacturers
- Firefighting Applications by Alternative Unmanned Systems
- Representative Companies Manufacturing Ground and/or Maritime Unmanned System Solutions for Firefighting
- Commercial UAS Firefighting Manufacturers: Main Companies to Watch
- Commercial Tethered UAS Firefighting Manufacturers: Main Companies to Watch
- Representative Companies Developing Thermal Sensors
- 2020-2022 Commercial UAS Firefighting Companies
- Regulatory Framework for Drone Use in Firefighting by Country
- United Nations SDGs and Commercial UAS for Firefighting
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Commercial UAS Firefighting
- Growth Opportunity 1: Tethered UAS
- Growth Opportunity 2: Thermal Sensors
- Growth Opportunity 3: Reforestation Drone Swarms
- Growth Opportunity 4: Unmanned-Unmanned Teaming Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kniaaz