Global Off-Highway Rental Equipment Markets Report 2022: Key Players, Case Studies, and Technology Highlights Trends - Expansion of Rental Companies and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Shared Platforms

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Off-Highway Rental Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research focuses on the off-highway rental equipment market, providing insights into key participants, market size, regional hotspots, and forecast revenue potential. It also includes a list of key players, profiles, and case studies and highlights of technology trends in the off-highway industry.
Collaborations between OEMs, rental companies, digital solution providers, battery manufacturers, utility companies, dealerships, and technology companies are creating a new wave of solutions that enhance the customer experience.
These synergies are driving innovation and creating a sustainable environment. Customers are beginning to prefer renting/sharing rather than owning, encouraging these companies to partner with rental companies and digital solution providers to bundle services and products.
The expansion of rental companies and peer-to-peer (P2P) shared platforms will increase the demand for fleet management and remote monitoring services. Rental models will transform users which would have a significant impact on customer relationships for OEMs, dealers, and suppliers.
As owner-operators increase the utilization of rental equipment, decisions, with respect to parts and lubricant procurement, will involve recommendations from rental companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Rental Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Main Findings
- Segmentation
- Top Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Share by Region
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
3. Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4. Rental Business Model Analysis
- Rental Equipment Trends
- Rental Business Models
- Use Case Analysis
- Leasing Business Model Overview
5. Technology Trends
- Technology in Rental Equipment - Telematics Adoption
- Telematics Use Cases by Rental Equipment Providers
- Telematics Solutions Comparison of Rental Providers
- Robotics, Driverless Operations, and Automation
- Rental Equipment Providers' Self-driving Efforts
- Robotics, Driverless, and Automation Case study
- Alternative Powertrains and Fuels in Heavy Equipment
- Alternative Powertrains Offerings by Rental Companies
6. Company Profiles
- United Rentals
- Loxam
- Ashtead Group
- Boels Rentals
- Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd.
- Kanamoto
- Coates Hire
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region
- Off-Highway Rental Equipment Companies
- North America - Growth Metrics
- North America - Revenue Forecast
- North America - Revenue Forecast by Country
- North America - Forecast Analysis
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share of Top 15 Rental Companies by Region
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Bundled Cross-Selling
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Emerging Markets
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Partnerships
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vf4c8b