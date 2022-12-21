Global Off-Highway Rental Equipment Markets Report 2022: Key Players, Case Studies, and Technology Highlights Trends - Expansion of Rental Companies and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Shared Platforms

This research focuses on the off-highway rental equipment market, providing insights into key participants, market size, regional hotspots, and forecast revenue potential. It also includes a list of key players, profiles, and case studies and highlights of technology trends in the off-highway industry.

Collaborations between OEMs, rental companies, digital solution providers, battery manufacturers, utility companies, dealerships, and technology companies are creating a new wave of solutions that enhance the customer experience.

These synergies are driving innovation and creating a sustainable environment. Customers are beginning to prefer renting/sharing rather than owning, encouraging these companies to partner with rental companies and digital solution providers to bundle services and products.

The expansion of rental companies and peer-to-peer (P2P) shared platforms will increase the demand for fleet management and remote monitoring services. Rental models will transform users which would have a significant impact on customer relationships for OEMs, dealers, and suppliers.

As owner-operators increase the utilization of rental equipment, decisions, with respect to parts and lubricant procurement, will involve recommendations from rental companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Rental Equipment Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Main Findings
  • Segmentation
  • Top Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Forecast Considerations
  • Revenue Share by Region
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment

3. Drivers and Restraints

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

4. Rental Business Model Analysis

  • Rental Equipment Trends
  • Rental Business Models
  • Use Case Analysis
  • Leasing Business Model Overview

5. Technology Trends

  • Technology in Rental Equipment - Telematics Adoption
  • Telematics Use Cases by Rental Equipment Providers
  • Telematics Solutions Comparison of Rental Providers
  • Robotics, Driverless Operations, and Automation
  • Rental Equipment Providers' Self-driving Efforts
  • Robotics, Driverless, and Automation Case study
  • Alternative Powertrains and Fuels in Heavy Equipment
  • Alternative Powertrains Offerings by Rental Companies

6. Company Profiles

  • United Rentals
  • Loxam
  • Ashtead Group
  • Boels Rentals
  • Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd.
  • Kanamoto
  • Coates Hire

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region

  • Off-Highway Rental Equipment Companies
  • North America - Growth Metrics
  • North America - Revenue Forecast
  • North America - Revenue Forecast by Country
  • North America - Forecast Analysis
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Rest of World
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • Revenue Share of Top 15 Rental Companies by Region

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Bundled Cross-Selling
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Emerging Markets
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Partnerships

