Global Off-Highway Rental Equipment Markets Report 2022: Key Players, Case Studies, and Technology Highlights Trends - Expansion of Rental Companies and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Shared Platforms

This research focuses on the off-highway rental equipment market, providing insights into key participants, market size, regional hotspots, and forecast revenue potential. It also includes a list of key players, profiles, and case studies and highlights of technology trends in the off-highway industry.

Collaborations between OEMs, rental companies, digital solution providers, battery manufacturers, utility companies, dealerships, and technology companies are creating a new wave of solutions that enhance the customer experience.

These synergies are driving innovation and creating a sustainable environment. Customers are beginning to prefer renting/sharing rather than owning, encouraging these companies to partner with rental companies and digital solution providers to bundle services and products.

The expansion of rental companies and peer-to-peer (P2P) shared platforms will increase the demand for fleet management and remote monitoring services. Rental models will transform users which would have a significant impact on customer relationships for OEMs, dealers, and suppliers.

As owner-operators increase the utilization of rental equipment, decisions, with respect to parts and lubricant procurement, will involve recommendations from rental companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Rental Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Main Findings

Segmentation

Top Competitors

Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Share by Region

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Rental Business Model Analysis

Rental Equipment Trends

Rental Business Models

Use Case Analysis

Leasing Business Model Overview

5. Technology Trends

Technology in Rental Equipment - Telematics Adoption

Telematics Use Cases by Rental Equipment Providers

Telematics Solutions Comparison of Rental Providers

Robotics, Driverless Operations, and Automation

Rental Equipment Providers' Self-driving Efforts

Robotics, Driverless, and Automation Case study

Alternative Powertrains and Fuels in Heavy Equipment

Alternative Powertrains Offerings by Rental Companies

6. Company Profiles

United Rentals

Loxam

Ashtead Group

Boels Rentals

Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd.

Kanamoto

Coates Hire

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region

Off-Highway Rental Equipment Companies

North America - Growth Metrics

North America - Revenue Forecast

North America - Revenue Forecast by Country

North America - Forecast Analysis

Europe

Asia

Rest of World

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Revenue Share of Top 15 Rental Companies by Region

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Bundled Cross-Selling

Growth Opportunity 2 - Emerging Markets

Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Partnerships

