Brazil Power and Energy Market Report 2022-2030 - The Clean Energy Transition Continues to Accelerate, Creating New Avenues for Transformational Business Growth

This study looks at the future transformation of the power and energy landscape in Brazil. It highlights growth opportunities for participants to consider when designing their strategies to expand and stay relevant in the market.

The Brazilian power and energy market is going through considerable transformation, driven by changes in regulation and the increasing interest of energy and commercial and industrial (C&I) companies to advance their decarbonization agendas.

The global 4D trends - decarbonization, decentralization, digitalization, and democratization - are shaping the evolution of the power generation matrix to 2030 and disrupting businesses and dynamics among generators, distributors, traders, retailers, and consumers.

With one of the cleanest electricity matrices in the world based on large hydro, huge gas reserves waiting for the development of the local market, and awaiting regulations to open up the retail power sector, Brazil's business environment has its peculiarities, which should be carefully assessed to find spots for business growth.

Key Trends Covered:

Strong renewable and distributed generation deployment

Green hydrogen, the fuel of the next decade

Emerging business cases for battery storage

Continued expansion of the unregulated power market

The rise of power retailers

Diversification of energy services

Biomethane as an alternative source of gas

Small-scale LNG supporting the development of natural gas demand

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian Power and Energy Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Major Trends Shaping the Brazilian Power and Energy Market

Strong Renewable and DG Deployment

Green Hydrogen, the Fuel of the Next Decade

Emerging Business Cases for Battery Storage

Continued Expansion of the Unregulated Power Market

The Rise of Power Retailers

Diversification of Energy Services

Biomethane as an Alternative Source of Gas

Small-scale LNG Supporting the Development of Natural Gas Demand

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Solutions for Emerging Power Retailers

Growth Opportunity 2: Utilities as Multiservice Providers

Growth Opportunity 3: Decarbonization Services for C&I Customers

