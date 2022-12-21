Malaysia Facility Management (FM) Markets, 2019-2021 & 2022-2027: Long-term Engagements and Diversified Revenue Streams to Create Future Growth Potential

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysian Facility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the Malaysian FM market, covering market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and the competitive landscape. It also provides a competitive analysis for key market participants and discusses 3 growth opportunities. It covers the period from 2019 to 2027, with 2021 as the base year.

The Malaysian facility management (FM) market is considerably more advanced than its neighboring country markets (except Singapore) due to the extensive public sector participation and presence of global and regional companies.

The high outsourcing culture in the public sector and support from government agencies have been instrumental in driving domestic FM development.

New constructions support this development, contributing to the penetrable FM market base expansion. In addition, the domestic FM market is witnessing increasing familiarity with information technologies across most corporations. The evolving customer requirements and growing needs for cost and energy efficiency play an important role in FM demand fluctuation.



The high preference for in-house services among conservative end-users affects the market. The manpower constraint is another concern for the labor-intensive market. The lack of regulation or guidelines related to building services resulted in an expectation gap between service providers and clients.



Malaysia has one of the more developed FM markets, in terms of outsourcing, among its Southeast Asian counterparts, owing to the public sector participation and relatively mature end users from commercial and institutional sectors. Soft FM dominates the Malaysian FM market, especially cleaning and security services.

The top 3 end-user segments are institutional, government, and commercial sectors. The adoption of an integrated approach is still growing, supported by a few foreign and a handful of local service providers that have been at the forefront of introducing sophisticated IFM solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Facility Management

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Investments

Employment

Housing Data and Consumer Price Index

Construction

Impact of COVID-19

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type

Market Trend by Sub-Service Type

COVID-19 Pandemic: Impacts and Risks by Service Type

Revenue Forecast and Analysis by End User

Market Trend by Sub-end User

COVID-19 Pandemic: Impacts and Risks by End User

Outsourced FM Trend

IFM Penetration Trend

Technology and Application Focus in Malaysian FM Services

3. Competitive Analysis

Competition Framework

Competitive Environment

Mergers & Acquisitions

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Revenue Share

Key Market Participant Profile - UEM Edgenta Berhad: Overview

Key Market Participant Profile - UEM Edgenta Berhad: Segmentation Focus

Key Market Participant Profile - Radicare (M) Sdn Bhd: Overview

Key Market Participant Profile - Radicare (M) Sdn Bhd: Segmentation Focus

Key Market Participant Profile - Medivest Sdn Bhd: Overview

Key Market Participant Profile - Medivest Sdn Bhd: Segmentation Focus

Key Market Participant Profile - AWC Berhad: Overview

Key Market Participant Profile - AWC Berhad: Segmentation Focus

Key Market Participant Profile - CBRE GWS Sdn Bhd: Overview

Key Market Participant Profile - CBRE GWS Sdn Bhd: Segmentation Focus

Key Market Participant Profile - GFM Services Berhad: Overview

Key Market Participant Profile - GFM Services Berhad: Segmentation Focus

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Long Engagement Periods

Growth Opportunity 2: Technology-driven FM Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics

