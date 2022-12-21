Global Smart Electricity Meter Data Management Markets to 2030: Disruptive Technologies will be the Bedrock of the Next Level of Grid Intelligence and Enable Utilities to Survive the Energy Transition

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Electricity Meter Data Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global penetration rate for smart metering is forecast to increase from just over 40% at the start of 2022 to 65% by 2030

This growth will lead to an increased demand for meter data management (MDM) software. First-generation meters largely focus on basic functions such as billing and time-of-use pricing.

The study lists the countries that are the key to growth and pinpoints the factors that will drive and restrain the development of this market. It concludes by identifying the key growth opportunities emerging from this market for stakeholders and key players to leverage.

With the growth of decentralized energy, more renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, heat pumps, battery energy storage systems, etc., will be connected to the grid. All of this will require management for the grid to continue to function effectively. Smart meters will essentially become load management devices, and this will require more functionalities and higher per-meter revenues from MDM manufacturers.



The replacement of existing smart meters with next-generation meters will also be a priority. Countries that installed smart meters early on, like Italy, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark, have already started replacing their metering devices. Utilities in the United States, Canada, Spain, and Japan will follow suit over the course of the decade.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:

What are the key drivers and restraints that impact the growth of the MDM market?

Which regions and countries offer the best prospects for growth during the forecast period?

What are the growth opportunities? Where do they exist for the market participants?

Who are the key participants in the MDM ecosystem?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Meter Data Management (MDM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Primary Findings

Scope of Analysis

Regional Segmentation

Smart Meter Market at a Glance

Primary Market Trends

Market Overview

Smart Metering Data and Analytics for Edge Intelligence

Unlocking Value from a Meter Data Management System (MDMS)

Evolution of MDM

MDM - Basic, Advanced Features, and Primary Solutions

Business Model Assessment

Emergence of New Business Models

Primary Trends in Utility Use Cases

Trends in Managed Services/AMI-as-a-Service

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions and Methodology

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Dynamics

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Service-based Models

Growth Opportunity 2: Grid Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Grid Initiatives with a Strategic IT Infrastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ckruy



