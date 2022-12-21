Cartilage Repair Market to hit US$ 2,956.67 million by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Cartilage Repair Market was estimated at US$ 850.4 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 2,956.67 million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 14.85% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Rising healthcare standards and an increase in sports-related injuries contribute to the significant rise of the global cartilage repair market.

The global cartilage repair market has been analyzed from three perspectives: treatment modality, treatment type, application, and region.

A growing geriatric population, rising obesity rates, rising healthcare costs, and an increase in sports-related injuries are driving the rise of the global cartilage repair market. The market is also expanding due to the rise in cutting-edge product introductions and the expansion of medical tourism, both raising awareness of cartilage treatment options worldwide. Due to the long-term effectiveness, the cell-based treatments segment is predicted to grow faster during the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘by Modality’

The global cartilage repair market is segmented based on modality into:

Cell-Based

Non-Cell-Based Treatments

The cell-based treatment segment is further classified into growth factor technology and chondrocyte transplantation. Tissue scaffolds and cell-free composites are the non-cell-based modalities. Cell-based treatment regenerates tissue, which fosters its ability to heal. The demand for cell-based treatment is increasing as it is a minimally invasive procedure. Tissue scaffold-based non-cell therapy is highly used in non-cell-based modalities. Scaffolds, often comprised of polymeric biomaterials, give cells the structural support they need to connect, allowing for the fast formation of new tissue.

Excerpts from ‘by Treatment Type’

The global cartilage repair market is divided into:

Palliative

Intrinsic Treatments

The palliative treatment segment is divided into debridement & lavage, and viscosupplementation. The intrinsic treatments segment has dominated the market. Intrinsic cartilage repair improves pain control over the long term. This in turn, increases its demand. Also, Intrinsic cartilage repair offers multilineage potential and proliferative capacity. In the palliative treatment segment viscosupplementation segment is dominating.

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

According to application, the global cartilage repair market is grouped into:

Fibrocartilage

Hyaline Cartilage Repair

The hyaline cartilage repair segment has dominated the market. Due to the high incidence of hyaline cartilage injuries, the demand for the complementary treatment is high, contributing to the more outstanding market share. Additionally, rising sports-related injuries cause knee and other joint articular cartilage abnormalities, which is anticipated to promote segment expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Regionally, the global cartilage repair market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America has been the largest market for cartilage repair because of the rising prevalence of obesity, growing healthcare expenditure, improving awareness, and easy access to innovative cartilage repair and regeneration technologies. The United States contributes to the largest revenue share globally. The U.S. cartilage repair industry is primarily driven by the high incidence of sports injuries and the aging population. Europe is the second largest market, driven by rising demand for cell-based methods, rising healthcare costs, and swift approval of new products. Germany dominated the European cartilage repair market and shall continue to lead during the projection period. Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the fastest growth in the global cartilage repair market during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the region's rising per capita income, rising healthcare spending, growing demand for higher-quality medical care, and increasing awareness of cartilage repair therapies.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global cartilage repair market are:

DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew plc

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Vericel Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Collagen Solutions Plc

Arthrex, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

