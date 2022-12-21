Process Water Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Rapid Growth and Investment in the Industrial Sector Bodes Well for Expansion

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Water Treatment Market by Technology, Manufacturing Process and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global process water treatment market size was valued at $263.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $520.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2030.



Process water is broadly defined as water used in industry, manufacturing processes, power generation and similar applications. The specific process water requirements of various industries and plants vary enormously. Therefore, it is produced using a variety of process water technologies depending on the feed water and final water quality and volume requirements. Veolia process water technologies are designed to meet these needs, producing high-quality process water from a range of feed water sources and significantly reducing water consumption.



Process water treatment is mainly used in pharmaceutical & cosmetics, food & beverage, and chemical & petrochemical industries. Process water is mainly found in factories where products are manufactured. Process water is used as rinse water for cleaning products or installations, cooling water for cooling installations, and as product water for drinks and food.

Moreover, biocides and disinfectants are intensively used in cooling towers, which further propels the demand for water treatment in the upcoming years. Whereas, health problems due to some of the hazardous chemicals used in the water treatment and rise in use of other water treatment technologies are expected to hamper the market growth during the analyzed timeframe. The global process water treatment market is segmented on the basis of technology, manufacturing process, application, and region.



Depending on technology, the market is categorized into activated carbon filters, chlorination, distillation, electrodeionization, ion exchange, microfiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and others. On the basis of manufacturing process, it is divided into boiler make-up water, cooling tower make-up water, coating and plating, rinsing and spraying, washing, and others. On the basis of application, it is classified into municipal, industrial and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global process water treatment market from 2020 to 2030 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth in terms of both value and volume.

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Demand for Clean Water for End-Use Industries

Rapid Growth and Investment in the Industrial Sector

Rise in Pollution Due to Dumping of Industrial Waste

Increase in Industrial Water Discharge

Restraint

Presence of Alternative Water Treatment Methods

Opportunity

Increase in Demand from Emerging Economies

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Technology

Activated Carbon Filters

Chlorination

Distillation

Electrodeionization

Ion Exchange

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Other

By Manufacturing Process

Boiler Make-up Water

Cooling Tower Make-up Water

Coating and Plating

Rinsing and Spraying

Washing

Other

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Advantage Engineering

BWT

Dupont

Evoqua Water Technologies

Lenntech B.V.

Pentair plc.

Samco Technologies

Spirax Sarco

SUEZ

Water Professionals

Yasin Porozheh Company

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2020 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $263.1 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $520.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: PROCESS WATER TREATMENT, BY TECHNOLOGY



CHAPTER 5: PROCESS WATER TREATMENT, BY MANUFACTURING PROCESS



CHAPTER 6: PROCESS WATER TREATMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 7: PROCESS WATER TREATMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES:

