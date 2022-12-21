North America Mobile Mapping Market Report 2022: Trimble, Microsoft, Apple & More Bolster 14.5% Annual Growth

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Mobile Mapping Market By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Mobile Mapping Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).
Mobile mapping integrates separate technologies to enhance specialized mapping activities. By employing digital technologies, mobile mapping technology has lowered the cost and logistics of all mapping procedures. Some of the growth catalysts for the market are massive investments in smart city initiatives, deployment of sophisticated technologies for surveying & mapping, and increased usage of geospatial data.
Mobile mapping has become one of the most popular geospatial techniques in recent years, allowing businesses and researchers to acquire data more quickly and build accurate 3D models even in challenging settings. The mobile mapping technology entails the digitalization of complex landscapes at a very high spatial resolution utilizing a mobile device. The goal is to collect accurate geographical data about desired items and locations.
The U.S. Geological Survey 3D Elevation Program (3DEP) is gathering lidar data around the countryto help with a variety of tasks, including energy infrastructure building and safety. The National Enhanced Elevation Assessment recognized renewable energy resources, resource mining, and oil and gas resources as economic uses that require three-dimensional (3D) elevation data.
The US market dominated the North America Mobile Mapping Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $16.7 billion by 2027. The Canada market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to experience a CAGR of 16.1% during (2021 - 2027).
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Application
- Topographic Mapping
- Road Surveys
- 3D Modeling
- Asset Management
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Government
- Energy & Utilities
- Oil & Gas
- Manufacturing
- Real Estate
- Transportation & Logistics
- Telecommunication, and
- Others
By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Trimble, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Apple, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- TomTom N.V.
- Hexagon AB (NovAtel, Inc.)
- Garmin Ltd.
- Ericsson AB
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
Chapter 4. North America Mobile Mapping Market by Application
Chapter 5. North America Mobile Mapping Market by Industry Vertical
Chapter 6. North America Mobile Mapping Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
