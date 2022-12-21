Bidtellect Speaks at Adweek Nextech Conference, Covers The Future of Green in Advertising

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bidtellect, a leading demand-side platform and advertising technology company, announces its successful sponsorship and speaker session at Adweek Nextech Conference, held from Dec. 6 to 7 in New York, New York. Bidtellect's senior leadership team was in attendance, and its VP of Product, Arthur Hainline, took the stage alongside the founder and president of Jounce Media, Chris Kane, to break down the future of sustainability in advertising and how companies can manage their own carbon footprint.

The team spoke on the lack of transparency in the programmatic supply path. Specifically, how the redundancy of supply chains causes supply and carbon inefficiencies. There are three ways in which buyers and sellers have redundant supply chains: auction duplication, multi-integrations, and reselling or rebroadcasting. On average, resold supply chains account for 40% of display auctions and 58% of video auctions, according to Jounce Media.

These same three causes of redundant supply chains (auction duplication, multi-integrations, and reselling) are the major contributors to supply path emissions. They take up extra energy, extra compute time, and release excess carbon emissions. This includes the scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions data of each party involved per impression.

According to Sharethrough, Scope 3 emissions account for over 90% of an organization's CO 2 waste, and 60% of people were unaware that browsing the internet generates carbon emissions. The newest tools to the market will be able to track the carbon cost of a company's media, offering a new level of transparency into the impact of its dollars and advertising.

The pair spoke on new tools and methods for advertisers to begin to reduce their carbon waste. Bidtellect recently teamed up with Scope3 to track total carbon emissions directly in their DSP, so that users can take action to reduce waste immediately. Users can alter the pacing rate to participate in fewer auctions artificially, optimize towards supply tiers, block domains with high emissions, as well as target sellers.json. Together, advertisers can ultimately begin to reduce carbon waste and initiate a shift to a more efficient supply path for all.

Kane founded Jounce Media in 2015 and was previously Chief of Staff to the CEO and CFO at AOL. Before AOL, he managed a portfolio of enterprise accounts at Turn, a pioneer in demand-side platforms (DSP), enabling wider reach and ad buying. He started his career as a management consultant at Oliver Wyman, focusing on the converging media and technology sectors.

Jounce Media is the industry leader in programmatic supply chain management and is trusted by the world's most prominent marketers, media companies and advertising technology platforms to enable high-efficiency programmatic trades. They specialize in supply path optimization education, research, and data.

Arthur Hainline is the Vice President of Product at Bidtellect, overseeing Bidtellect's product team, product enhancements and technology. Hainline has been with Bidtellect since 2015 and is an integral part of the team's competitive technology advancements, bringing greater bidding efficiencies and performance wins for advertising clients.

To watch the session and gain access to more information, click here.

About Bidtellect

Bidtellect is a performance-driven DSP specializing in context-first optimization, cookieless solutions, and quality programmatic. With roots in native, we built our platform on context-driven technology and optimization down to the placement level, ensuring readiness for the cookieless future while achieving performance goals, now across ad formats and video.

Contact Information:

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment