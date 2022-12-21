Essential Energy Services Announces Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) (“Essential” or the “Company”) is pleased to report completion of its 2021 – 2022 normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) that was announced on December 17, 2021. Pursuant to the NCIB, Essential purchased and cancelled 8,490,216 common shares (“Shares”), which is 82 percent of the maximum allowed under the 2021 - 2022 NCIB (10,374,478 Shares). Total consideration was $3.4 million at a weighted average cost per Share of $0.40. The Shares were purchased through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and alternative Canadian trading systems.

Essential is pleased to announce renewal of the NCIB as the TSX has accepted the Company’s notice of intention to implement a NCIB during the 12-month period commencing December 23, 2022, and ending December 22, 2023, or until such earlier time the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of Essential.

At December 13, 2022, Essential had 133,438,597 Shares issued and outstanding. Under the NCIB, Essential may purchase up to 12,965,027 Shares, representing 10 percent of the public float, on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or other alternative Canadian trading systems. The actual number of Shares that will be purchased will be determined by Essential, subject to the maximum daily purchase limitation of 20,542 Shares, which is 25 percent of the six-month average daily trading volume of Shares on the TSX at November 30, 2022, less Shares purchased on the TSX pursuant to the NCIB during that period. Essential may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily purchase limitation. Any Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. The price which Essential will pay for any Shares purchased will be the prevailing market price of such Shares at the time of purchase.

Essential has entered into an Automatic Share Purchase Plan with a broker for the purpose of buying Shares through Essential’s blackout periods. Such purchases would be determined by the broker in its sole discretion, based on parameters that are established by Essential prior to any blackout period. All other purchases under the NCIB will be at the discretion of Essential.

The Board of Directors of Essential believes the Shares currently trade in a price range that does not adequately reflect the underlying value of Essential’s assets and operations. As a result, Essential believes the purchase of its Shares, from time-to-time, for cancellation is an attractive opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and wellsite restoration services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers one of the largest coiled tubing fleets in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.

