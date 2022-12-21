Mounting Calls for Generic & Over-the-counter Medications for Gastrointestinal Disorders to Drive Acid Reducer Market Growth, Reveals Fact.MR

Rockville, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global acid reducer market is estimated at US$ 23.1 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.



The global market is predicted to increase due to changing dietary trends and an increasing elderly population around the world. By 2050, there are expected to be 923 million people in Asia who are over the age of 60. It is expected that a large portion of the demand for acid reducers in the region will come from the elderly population who are more prone to GERD and peptic ulcers. There is also a sizable demand for the target product among this population due to the use of medications for other medical disorders linked to acid reflux and excessive acid production.

Fact.MR advises manufacturers to focus on product development and reduce the risks connected with the intended product. It has been discovered that ranitidine, which is an acid reducer, contains small quantities of carcinogens. Due to this, consumers are resorting to natural therapies to get rid of any adverse effects that may have been brought on by such medications. As a result, the popularity of Ayurveda and Chinese medicine has been growing, which may reduce the demand for these product in the years to come.

Many people who lead busy lives depend on ready-to-eat foods, which has increased the consumption of the target product. Consumption of preservative-containing fast foods that interfere with digestion and chemicals that cause heartburn is another boosting factor for product demand. In addition, rising e-Commerce popularity and an increase in online pharmacies are majorly contributing to market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global acid reducer market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% and be valued at US$ 40.3 billion by 2033.

The market expanded at 3.5% CAGR for the period (2018-2022).

Under type, proton pump inhibitors are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Europe will dominate the worldwide market with 31.6% share in 2023.

Consumption of acid reducers is expected to increase at CAGRs of 6.2% and 4.8% in South Asia & ASEAN and Europe, respectively.



Market Development

Market players are spending a fortune on research to not only explore untapped areas but also determine the market's lucrative potential. The global market for acid reducers is anticipated to grow rapidly because of improved healthcare financing and healthcare policies by government organizations in many countries, including North America. Another factor luring manufacturers to the international market is the not-so-strict rules for over-the-counter medicines.

Apart from this, it appears to be a little more difficult for new entrants to quickly secure their place owing to the solid foothold of leading corporations in the regional and worldwide market.

Key companies in Acid Reducer Market

AdvaCare

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Reddy's Laboratories

Glenmark Generics

Apotex

Sandoz

Segmentation of Acid Reducer Industry Research

By Type : Histamine-2 Antagonists Famotidine Cimetidine Nizatidine Others Proton Pump Inhibitors Omeprazole lansoprazole Dexlansoprazole Esomeprazole Others

By Form : Tablets Liquid Powder Others

By Availability : OTC Drugs Rx Drugs

By Distribution Channel : Online Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms Offline Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global acid reducer market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on type (histamine-2 antagonists, proton pump inhibitors), form (tablets, liquid, powder, others), availability (OTC drugs, Rx drugs), and distribution channel (online, offline), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Market - Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Background and Foundation Data

3.1. Global Pharmaceutical Industry Outlook

3.2. Global Healthcare Spending Analysis, By Country

3.3. Consumer Preference Analysis: Acid Reducer, by Region

3.3.1. Prescribed

3.3.2. OTC

3.4. Product Recalls: Historical Outlook

3.5. Opportunity Assessment

3.5.1. Total Available Market (US$ Billion)

3.5.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (US$ Billion)

3.5.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (US$ Billion)

3.6. Market White Space Assessment

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Growth Drivers

3.7.2. Market Restraints

3.7.3. Market Opportunity

3.7.4. Market Trends

TOC Contd…

