Fire-Rated Doors Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Chase Industries, Lindner Group, Novoferm, Vista Panels & More

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire-Rated Doors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fire-rated doors market size reached US$ 43.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 55.94 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.35% during 2021-2027.

Fire-rated doors refer to a gate that possesses the fire-resistance capacity to prevent fire and smoke from spreading within a building. They are manufactured using wood, metal, or glass. They are generally red in color and consist of an intumescent seal around the door's edges.

A fire-rated door is required to have a certification label as proof of the test performed to determine its fire resistance level. These doors help inhibit the spread of the fire, minimize the overall property damage, and facilitate fast, safe, and minimal-encounter evacuation. As a result, fire-rated doors find extensive applications across residential, commercial, and industrial establishments.

Fire-Rated Doors Market Trends:

The rising building safety concerns due to escalating fire accidents are one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the growing construction of residential complexes and housing partners impelled by rapid urbanization is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Fire-rated doors usually exist as entrance and back doors and cabinet doors for easy opening as they exhibit a small footprint and are easy to install. Apart from this, the introduction of fire-rated doors with improved appearance, high performance, and superior protective properties that ensure fire safety among property premises is providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for glass fire-rated doors essentially used in areas where rating and aesthetic look is important, such as lift corridors, building entry, and separation partition in hospitals, hotel lobbies, offices, personal cabins, and railways, is propelling the market growth.

Other factors, including the implementation of stringent fire hazard safety regulations by government bodies to ensure building safety, increasing infrastructural renovation projects, and numerous research and development (R&D) activities to launch enhanced and durable fire-rated doors, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages143
Forecast Period2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021Billion43.33 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027Billion55.94 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fire-rated doors market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on mechanisms, material and end use.

Breakup by Mechanisms:

  • Swinging Fire Doors
  • Sliding Fire Doors
  • Folding Fire Doors
  • Others

Breakup by Material:

  • Wood
  • Metal
  • Glass
  • Others

Breakup by End Use:

  • Residential
  • Non-Residential

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global fire-rated doors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fire-rated doors market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the mechanisms?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global fire-rated doors market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Fire-Rated Doors Market

6 Market Breakup by Mechanisms

7 Market Breakup by Material

8 Market Breakup by End Use

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Assa Abloy AB
  • Chase Industries Inc.
  • Chongqing Mexin Messon Doors Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Howden Joinery Ltd
  • JELD- WEN Holding Inc.
  • Lindner Group
  • Manusa Gest Sl
  • Ninz Spa
  • Novoferm GmbH (Sanwa Holdings Corporation)
  • Shakti Hormann Private Limited
  • Vista Panels
  • Wonly Group Company Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9tqw9

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Global Fire-Rated Doors Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Back Door
                            
                            
                                Cabinet Door
                            
                            
                                Door
                            
                            
                                Doors
                            
                            
                                Doors and Windows 
                            
                            
                                Fire Door
                            
                            
                                Fire Hazard
                            
                            
                                Fire Safety
                            
                            
                                Key
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data