Fire-Rated Doors Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Chase Industries, Lindner Group, Novoferm, Vista Panels & More

The global fire-rated doors market size reached US$ 43.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 55.94 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.35% during 2021-2027.



Fire-rated doors refer to a gate that possesses the fire-resistance capacity to prevent fire and smoke from spreading within a building. They are manufactured using wood, metal, or glass. They are generally red in color and consist of an intumescent seal around the door's edges.

A fire-rated door is required to have a certification label as proof of the test performed to determine its fire resistance level. These doors help inhibit the spread of the fire, minimize the overall property damage, and facilitate fast, safe, and minimal-encounter evacuation. As a result, fire-rated doors find extensive applications across residential, commercial, and industrial establishments.



Fire-Rated Doors Market Trends:



The rising building safety concerns due to escalating fire accidents are one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the growing construction of residential complexes and housing partners impelled by rapid urbanization is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Fire-rated doors usually exist as entrance and back doors and cabinet doors for easy opening as they exhibit a small footprint and are easy to install. Apart from this, the introduction of fire-rated doors with improved appearance, high performance, and superior protective properties that ensure fire safety among property premises is providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for glass fire-rated doors essentially used in areas where rating and aesthetic look is important, such as lift corridors, building entry, and separation partition in hospitals, hotel lobbies, offices, personal cabins, and railways, is propelling the market growth.

Other factors, including the implementation of stringent fire hazard safety regulations by government bodies to ensure building safety, increasing infrastructural renovation projects, and numerous research and development (R&D) activities to launch enhanced and durable fire-rated doors, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion43.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion55.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fire-rated doors market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on mechanisms, material and end use.



Breakup by Mechanisms:

Swinging Fire Doors

Sliding Fire Doors

Folding Fire Doors

Others

Breakup by Material:

Wood

Metal

Glass

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Non-Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fire-rated doors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fire-rated doors market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mechanisms?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global fire-rated doors market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

