Caprolactam Global Market Report 2022: Significant Growth in Automotive and Textile Industries Bolsters Sector

Caprolactam (C6H11NO) is a colorless organic compound that is widely used as a synthetic polymer for the manufacturing of nylon. It is synthesized by combining cyclohexane, phenol and toluene and is commonly used for the manufacturing of high-performance nylon textile, carpet, industrial yarns, engineering resins and films.

It is also used for manufacturing brush bristles, film coatings, synthetic leather, plastics, plasticizers and lysine. Caprolactam exhibits high strength, elasticity and resistance to chemicals, oils and abrasion. It can also be combined with elastane fibers to add stretch-fit properties to the nylon, which is used for manufacturing casualwear and fashion apparel, swimwear, sportswear and hosiery.



Significant growth in the automotive and textile industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing demand for lightweight automobiles, heavy metal components are rapidly being replaced by lightweight caprolactam components to manufacture airbags, doors, windows, tire cords, gear and under the hood components. In addition to this, rapid industrialization across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth.

Caprolactam is widely used for manufacturing fishing nets, tarpaulins and packaging material with high mechanical, optical and low-permeable properties. Various product innovations, including the development of bio-based caprolactam and product variants with minimal traces of toxic ammonium sulfate, are further creating a positive outlook for the market growth.

Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the cost-effectiveness of the product, along with rapid industrialization and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion15.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion20.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global caprolactam market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on source, end-product and application.



Breakup by Source:

Cyclohexane

Phenol

Toluene

Others

Breakup by End-Product:

Nylon 6 Fibers

Nylon 6 Resins

Others

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Yarns

Engineering Resins and Films

Textiles and Carpets

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Imports and Exports:

Import Trends

Export Trends

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What is the global caprolactam market growth?

2. What are the global caprolactam market drivers?

3. What are the key industry trends in the global caprolactam market?

4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global caprolactam market?

5. What is the global caprolactam market breakup by end-product?

6. What is the global caprolactam market breakup by application?

7. What are the major regions in the global caprolactam market?

8. Who are the key companies/players in the global caprolactam market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Caprolactam Market



6 Market Breakup by Source



7 Market Breakup by End-Product



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Imports and Exports



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

AdvanSix Inc.

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

BASF SE

Capro Corporation

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

DOMO Chemicals GmbH

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LANXESS AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Ube Industries Ltd.

