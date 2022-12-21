Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Johnson Controls, Hitachi, Gree Electric Appliances & More

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to grow from $514.86 billion in 2021 to $561.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The market is expected to grow to $764.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021.

Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.



Geothermal heating and cooling technology are becoming popular because of the surge in demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems. Geothermal HVAC absorbs heat from the facility and transfers it underground and it uses cool water from the ground to create cool air conditioning in the facility. It consists of an indoor handling unit and a system of pipes underground which requires very low maintenance and lasts longer than traditional HVAC systems. Geothermal heating and cooling systems are now installed in about 50,000 US houses each year, according to the US Department of Energy.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $561.36 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $764.57 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: HVAC And Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment; Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment; Heating Equipment (except Warm Air Furnaces)

2) By Capacity: Small; Medium; Large

3) By End-Use: Residential; Commercial; Industrial



Subsegments Covered: HVAC Equipment; Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment; Polystyrene Foam Products; Urethane And Other Foam Product; Air Purification Equipment; Attic And Exhaust fans; Other Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment; Heating Boilers; Heating Stoves; Floor And Wall Furnaces; Other Heating Equipment (except Warm Air Furnaces)





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Characteristics



4. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Product Analysis



5. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Supply Chain



6. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Customer Information



7. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment



9. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size And Growth



10. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Regional Analysis



11. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmentation

12. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segments



13. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Metrics



14. Asia-Pacific Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



15. Western Europe Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



16. Eastern Europe Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



17. North America Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



18. South America Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



19. Middle East Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



20. Africa Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



21. Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



23. Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market



24. Recommendations



25. Appendix



26. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Johnson Controls International plc.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Midea Group co. ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Danfoss GmbH

Atlas Copco AB

Panasonic Corporation

